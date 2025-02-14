Do Superpowers Still Rule The World?

The 61st Munich Security Conference is taking place this weekend. Ahead of the forum, the organizers have published their annual report, which provides an analysis of the global security situation and the current international order.

This year, Statista's Katharina Buchholz reports that the analysis focuses on the “multipolarization” of the world order - the report underlines that divisions are widening between countries commonly known as superpowers, which hinder common sense approaches to crises and global threats.

In this scenario, do other nations have the opportunity to slide into the cracks?

According to the authors of the report, China is the main supporter of a world order based on multipolarity. The country could benefit in the years to come from the withdrawal of the United States from its international commitments, as well as from Washington's alienation of long-standing partners following the re-election of Donald Trump, to further establish its place as global superpower.

According to a survey from the report, some countries, such as Japan, India and the United States themselves, still perceive the U.S. as the dominant superpower in the world today, while more than a third (35 percent) of those surveyed across 11 countries said they considered the U.S. and China dominant powers.

Additionally, nearly a quarter (24 percent) of all respondents said they believe that in today's world, other powers can exert a strong influence on global affairs.