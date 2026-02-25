"Do You See What Happens Larry...": Summers Out At Harvard After Epstein Scandal

Who could have seen this coming?

Aug 2019: Clinton Treasury Secretary Larry Summers Rode On Epstein's 'Lolita Express'

The former Harvard President and Clinton-era Treasury Secretary has been cited four times on the flight logs of Jeffrey Epstein's 'Lolita Express'. During his first trip, he was still working in the Clinton administration. And during his most recent - in 2005 - he and his wife accompanied Epstein to Epstein's private island just days after their wedding. During his first trip on Sept. 19, 1998, (while he was Treasury Secretary) Summers flew from the airport in Aspen, Colo. to Dulles international. His second trip didn't take place until April 15, 2004, when Summers flew from JFK to Bedford, Mass., an airport not far from Harvard, where he was president of the university at the time. On his third trip, Summers flew from Bedford to White Plains for reasons that are unclear. And during his fourth trip, Larry and Lisa Summers flew from Bedford to Epstein’s Island, and were accompanied by Epstein’s close confidant and alleged Madam Ghislaine Maxwell.

...and here, here, and here...

All of which led to the former Harvard President Larry Summers resigning from his academic and faculty appointments at Harvard at the end of the academic year, relinquishing his University Professorship - Harvard’s highest faculty distinction - and remaining on leave until that time, a Harvard spokesperson confirmed to The Crimson.

The Crimson reports that Summers also resigned Wednesday from his role as co-director of the Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government at the Harvard Kennedy School, a position he has held since 2011, according to the spokesperson. He will not teach or take on new advisees.

The resignation marks an extraordinary unraveling for Summers, long one of the most influential figures in American economics. His career spanned prize-winning research, service as United States Treasury Secretary, and the presidency of Harvard.

In a statement to The Crimson, Summers wrote that the decision to leave was “difficult” and that he remained “grateful to the thousands of students and colleagues I have been privileged to teach and work with since coming to Harvard as a graduate student 50 years ago.”

Summers, who has been on leave since November, appeared hundreds of times in newly released Epstein files.

The correspondence between Summers and Epstein - which tallies thousands of emails and phone calls - revealed an intimacy that far exceeded the bounds of a professional relationship.

In the emails, Summers appears to ask Epstein for advice on pursuing a romantic relationship with a woman that he describes as a mentee.

In one message from 2018, Epstein refers to himself as Summers’ “wingman”.

Furthermore, in late December, a second tranche of Epstein-related records released by the Justice Department revealed that Summers had been designated as a successor executor in a 2014 draft of Epstein’s will, positioning him to oversee the financier’s estate if the primary executors were unable to serve.

Quoting from The Big Lebowski, we comment that "you see what happens Larry..." when you correspond with a convicted pedophile.

Who's next?