Don't UK The USA

Authored by Kurt Schlichter via Townhall.com,

Woe to the British, particularly the British who are actually British and are today being forced by their ruling class to be unwilling cattle subject to the unrestrained exploitation, looting, and raping of the Third World barbarians their betters imported. There’s a lot of raping going on, and the real problem seems to be that normal British people don’t want their daughters raped. But their rulers do; it’s reasonable to assume that you want the foreseeable consequences of your actions. Recently, when one girl pulled a knife on some scumbag who was trying to molest her, someone got arrested. You’re not going to be surprised to find that it was the girl who was defending herself and her sister.

Britain is now a classic anarcho-tyranny, where the catspaws of the ruling class are free to pillage and abuse while the full weight of the once legitimate government comes down on those who would protest or resist.

Raise the flag of your own country?

That’s a hate crime but fly high the pride and Palestinian banners.

Don’t get your hopes up about the British people casting off their chains anytime soon, because I’m sorry to say it’s not going to happen.

And there are a lot of reasons for it, reasons we should understand here in America to avoid the UK’s sorry fate of tumbling down the slippery slope into nanny state fascism with sensible shoes, crushing its subjects’ faces forever.

I use the term “subjects” because that’s what they are, not citizens, not men. A subject is subject to the will of others. A citizen is subject to his own will while also participating as an equal member of the polity. In Britain, the idea of being a subject is firmly ingrained because it is a monarchy, even though the monarch is a neutered, doddering buffoon who was the shame of his hard-as-nails mother. But again, the British accept this. They don’t have to be a monarchy. They could be a republic, but they don’t want to be for whatever reason. The idea of royalty is remarkably silly, but you need to understand that there are actually people out there who yearn to be ruled, who want to be subjects. Being a citizen is hard. It requires many things of you. But being a subject is easy. It requires only your obedience.

Don’t even get me started on how these geeks presume to legislate what Americans can and can’t say online.

We won’t take it, but their own people seem cool with it. They shouldn’t be.

Now, it’s easy to say – and accurate to say – there’s not going to be any British civil war because the British were dumb enough to give up their guns.

You should never give up your guns. You cannot be a citizen if you don’t have guns. If the citizens don’t have the means to commit violence in the defense of life and liberty, then they are mere subjects. The British gave up their guns in exchange for security. Of course, they have none. And now that their government – the entire government, including the alleged Conservative Party – has turned openly against them, they have no real remedy. In America, we still have a remedy, should it become necessary. I wrote about it in detail in my new novel, American Apocalypse: The Second American Civil War. It is the indisputable right of a citizenry to remove an oppressive government that chronically, systemically, and irrevocably violates the civil rights endowed in us by our Creator (Yeah, rights come from God, Tim Kaine). That’s as true today as it was in 1776, when the British tried that crap over here and we shot them. Remember, the proper unit of measurement of freedom is the caliber. I will also accept millimeters, as in 5.56, 7.62, 9, and 10, as well as gauge, as in 12.

But of course, as my novel explains, securing freedom from a dictatorship is not as simple as just going to your gun safe(s) and choosing one of your many, many freedom sticks. Having guns is just the threshold qualification for proactively securing your freedom. You also need leaders. And that’s where we get to the class dynamics of Britain. The lower classes, the workers, the very Brits the British ruling class holds in such contempt, have never led themselves. They were always led by some rich toff who went to Oxford. This noblesse oblige vibe meant that the ruling class, while holding the dirty peasants in condescending contempt, also attempted to take care of them. And the posh boys stood with them when things got stabby; the Zulus at Isandlwana cut down highfalutin’ officers and rank-and-file alike, and nobody ran.

But now the ruling class has decided to let its contempt flag fly. It hates its own people, and that’s a uniparty party thing. Labor, Conservative, it doesn’t matter. Those are just labels. There’s one party, the uniparty, and they all agree on everything from the climate hoax to the need to import endless foreigners to the need to suppress the voices of the peasants. They went to the same schools, eat at the same clubs, and engage in the same bizarre kinks.

The peasants should be revolting, but there’s no one to lead them. If a nail rises up, it gets pounded down. Open your mouth and the English Gestapo is there. Giant rape gang that molests hundreds of girls for years? Now, that’s not interesting. But there’s a guy in Brighton who said that maybe we should turn off the tap of Third World invaders. Better get the bobbies rolling; it’s not going to be a problem getting a conviction when all the judges all agree on the desperate need to suppress any alternative viewpoints as subversive. The dual-track justice system, where normal Brits are punished mercilessly while foreign barbarians are free to indulge in their barbarity, will help keep those in power in power.

And the British people will go along with it, because this is how these things go. When you capture the institutions, gut them, and wear them as a skin suit, you get respect for a while. This isn’t the free Great Britain of Margaret Thatcher or Winston Churchill. This is a scummy little dictatorship wearing what was once a legitimate government as a pelt.

The working-class British have the numbers, but they lack organization. And it’s not clear that they have the willingness to make the sacrifices required to be free once again. They’d have to get off their couches, turn off the telly, skip the Eurovision Song Contest, and risk economic deprivation, cultural isolation, and potentially prison. Moreover, if it gets serious and they become a real danger to the regime, look for the ruling class to turn the military on them and kill its way to power forever. You don’t think it would ever come to that? Have you not been watching? Do you not understand how these Western leftists hate their own people?

America could go this way, but there are challenges our ruling class faces that the inbred twits of Old Blighty don’t. Yes, we have guns. Yes, we have the mindset that we’re citizens and that we don’t default to somebody simply because he’s a pale hemophiliac with a decaying castle and a legacy of 30 generations of Cambridge graduates who styles himself Dimsdale Poofknocker-Ween VII, Arch-Baron of Bumtouch-on-the-Grumpy.

There are also geographic factors. America is big enough that it incorporates significantly different regions, some of which are much more ornery than others. We patriots have the presidency now, but even if we didn’t, federalism means there are complete state governments that align with freedom, providing a safe haven for liberty. And on a practical matter, it would be hard to conduct systemic, comprehensive oppression because we have so many different law enforcement agencies, as opposed to effectively just one in Britain. Yeah, please go out and tell the sheriff in some Texas Hill Country county that he’s got to collect up everybody’s AR-15s and see how that goes for you. He doesn’t work for DC; he works for the people he grew up with and lives with. Oh, and having a written constitution helps. Britain’s constitution appears to be whatever the ruling class wants it to be at a given moment. Think of Calvinball, except Brit Calvin has bad teeth and likes to tie up Hobbes.

Now, with Britain becoming something new and much, much worse, we Americans need to ask ourselves whether we want to maintain our special relationship. It worked out very well in the past when the UK had a real military and could actually contribute something to the defense of the West. But now, we need to ask ourselves a question. What’s in it for us? Why is the UK 2.0 worthy of a special relationship with us if its own people can’t speak or live freely, if its ruling class is destroying the country, and if no child is safe? I don’t want to be in a special relationship with the nation-state equivalent of the Lincoln Project.

It’s sad, but what happens to Britain is not up to us. It’s up to the British. But what is up to us is what we do here in our own country.

And what we must do now is double down on being citizens instead of subjects.

Speak freely and forthrightly.

Demand every single right to which you were endowed by our Creator.

Reject the dual-track justice system and anarcho-tyranny that the Democrats would impose. But, most of all, make sure you have laid the foundation requirement for freedom – buy guns and ammunition.