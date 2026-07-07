Double-Tap Bombing Rips Through Damascus Near French President Macron's Hotel

Major explosions ripped through an area in of the Syrian capital near the hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron had been staying, during an official visit of the French leader to Nusrah Front (Syrian AQ) founder and now self-appointed Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Macron is said to be safe, after talks with Sharaa at the presidential palace, but at least 18 people were injured when explosive devices went off - an attack which was captured on video from various angles.

It appeared a double-tap explosion, leading some pundits to speculate that it could have been a drone attack. It also happened near the Ministry of Tourism in central Damascus, home to some high-end hotels as well as government buildings.

According to one eyewitness speaking to the BBC:

They said that while security forces were searching for suspicious objects after the first bomb detonated, "a second explosion occurred approximately 20 meters from the site of the first blast". "The first explosion caused material damage but no casualties. The second explosion, however, caused injuries to several members of the public security forces and the traffic police," the eyewitness told the BBC.

Security forces later indicated one bomb had been detonated from inside a parked vehicle while another had been in a bin on the street.

#BREAKING: Syria explosion caught on camera during French President Macron visit. 18 people injured including four police officers. Macron is still in Syria. pic.twitter.com/BWen6oJbrd — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 7, 2026

The Associated Press notes that "It was the second blast to rock the capital in a few days, and a setback for the country’s new president as he welcomed his first visit from a western leader since ousting longtime dictator Bashar al-Assad. Syria’s new rulers have wrestled with outbreaks of violence as they work to assert control, but the capital has been been largely peaceful."

And specifically of the French leader's whereabouts during the attack, "Emmanuel Macron was inside the presidential palace when the explosions happened."

⚡️Reuters: A group of explosive devices detonated near a hotel where Macron is staying in Damascus. pic.twitter.com/PrF84XBqao — Global News Monitor (@GlobalNewsMontr) July 7, 2026

"An official from the Elysee Palace said he was safe and that the meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa continued, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss Macron’s whereabouts and security," the report continued.

No group has initially claimed responsibility for the attack. In the wake of Assad's overthrow by Western/Gulf sponsored jihadist groups, various foreign fighters as well as Syrian al-Qaeda and ISIS groups have pretty much had free reign in Syria.

Developing: Visuals of the Multiple Explosions in Damascus, Syria during the visit French President Macron. Macron had left the hotel for meeting with President of Syria when the blasts were reported near his hotel. pic.twitter.com/iRsktZkNeC — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 7, 2026

President Macron will head to Ankara, Turkey next for the NATO summit and there are reports that even Sharaa is expected to be there.