A Dozen US F-22 Stealth Jets Land In Israel As Iran Tensions Soar

On Tuesday, TOI and other Israeli media featured some photos of American F-22 Raptors taking off from England's Royal Air Force Lakenheath, which were expected to then fly to southern Israel...

Israel's public broadcaster KAN has reported that at least 12 US F-22 fighter jets landed at an Israeli air base in the south of the country, connected with the ongoing Pentagon build-up threatening anti-Tehran action.

"Twelve US F-22 fighter jets landed this afternoon at one of the Israeli Air Force bases in the south of the country, as part of the American deployment in the Middle East," KAN said.

The publication added of what is the world's most sophisticated and high-tech stealth jet, that it is capable of "penetrating enemy territory and disabling air defense systems and radar installations."

Local media further described the fighter jets' presence as in anticipation of potential new attacks by Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen. The Houthis had previously, in solidarity with Gaza and Iran, pummeled Israel with long-range drones and ballistic missiles.

These projectiles have at times even reached international airports in Israel, but the launches out of Yemen have quieted down of late, especially once a Gaza ceasefire was finally cemented.

Over in Iran, there are reports of some sporadic protests at universities, but nothing yet near in size to what January witnessed:

The Iranian government has emphasised that protesting students must adhere to the theocratic establishment’s “red lines” as violent clashes took place inside universities for a fourth day. Iranian students “have wounds in their hearts” and are angry, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani acknowledged to reporters during a news conference in Tehran on Tuesday, in an apparent reference to thousands killed during nationwide protests in January.

The Iranians are meanwhile still hoping for diplomatic resolution to the standoff, and by week's close another round of nuclear and peace talks are expected.

Are the F-22s already active in skies over Gaza and the region?