Dramatic Footage Shows Passenger Plane Crashing In Brazil

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Aug 09, 2024 - 05:44 PM

Shocking footage has surfaced on X showing a commercial plane crashing in Brazil's Sao Paulo state on Friday. 

The plane appears to have stalled and locked in a death spiral. Why the pilots could not break the stall remains a massive question. 

Here's more from AP News about the incident: 

The local firefighters corps confirmed that the plane fell in the city of Vinhedo, but did not offer more details.

Brazil's TV GloboNews showed footage of a large area on fire and smoke coming out of an apparent plane fuselage. Additional footage on GloboNews showed a plane drifting downward vertically, spiraling as it fell.

Brazil's airport authority Infraero did not immediately confirm the information after a request from The Associated Press. No local airlines immediately reported one of their planes to be missing.

Flightrader24's Jason Rabinowitz said, "Whatever happened occurred on at cruise of 17,000 feet and was extremely sudden." 

Additional info on the plane. 

The footage is absolutely horrifying:

Unconfirmed reports on X say 68 souls were on board.

*Developing... 

