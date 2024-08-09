Dramatic Footage Shows Passenger Plane Crashing In Brazil

Shocking footage has surfaced on X showing a commercial plane crashing in Brazil's Sao Paulo state on Friday.

The plane appears to have stalled and locked in a death spiral. Why the pilots could not break the stall remains a massive question.

Here's more from AP News about the incident:

The local firefighters corps confirmed that the plane fell in the city of Vinhedo, but did not offer more details. Brazil's TV GloboNews showed footage of a large area on fire and smoke coming out of an apparent plane fuselage. Additional footage on GloboNews showed a plane drifting downward vertically, spiraling as it fell. Brazil's airport authority Infraero did not immediately confirm the information after a request from The Associated Press. No local airlines immediately reported one of their planes to be missing.

Flightrader24's Jason Rabinowitz said, "Whatever happened occurred on at cruise of 17,000 feet and was extremely sudden."

Tragic news being reported out of Brazil, as it appears a Voepass ATR has crashed.



The @flightradar24 team will have to pull the granular data, but whatever happened occurred on at cruise of 17,000 feet and was extremely sudden. #2Z2283 https://t.co/AWpAJE77tr https://t.co/7Vy0QeLZ3a pic.twitter.com/zhRSoWUM0n — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) August 9, 2024

Additional info on the plane.

The aircraft involved is PS-VPB, a 14-year-old ATR72-500 built in 2010. The flight, #2Z2283, left Cascavel (CAC) at 14:56UTC bound for Sao Paolo (GRU). The last signal we received from the aircraft was at 16:22UTC. pic.twitter.com/yjskSPBUrf — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 9, 2024

The footage is absolutely horrifying:

🚨🇧🇷BREAKING: BRAZIL PLANE CRASH - AT LEAST 60 ON BOARD



Voepass ATR-72 has crashed in Sao Paulo, Brazil. It was an ATR plane.



Typically seats 68 to 78 passengers.



The ATR-72 is a twin-engine turboprop short-haul regional airliner developed and produced by the French-Italian… https://t.co/stMNFFdw9T pic.twitter.com/kooBSLeJsO — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) August 9, 2024

🚨 Breaking: An ATR 72 crashed in Vinhedo, São Paulo, this Friday (9), hitting houses. The plane, registered PS-VPB, belonged to Voepass and operated flight 2Z-2283 from Cascavel to Guarulhos. #Aviation #PlaneCrash pic.twitter.com/w3r7QM9Nyj — RadarBox (@RadarBoxCom) August 9, 2024

❗️A passenger plane with a capacity of 68 passengers has crashed in Brazil's São Paulo state, according to local media reports. However, the exact number of people on board remains unclear.



Videos allegedly capturing the moment of the crash have surfaced online.



Videos from… pic.twitter.com/Tjid7pAbpP — Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 9, 2024

Unconfirmed reports on X say 68 souls were on board.

*Developing...