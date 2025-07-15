Drone Attacks On Northern Iraqi Oil Field On The Rise Amid Iran Tensions

On Monday an explosive-laden drone sought to target vital infrastructure in northern Iraq, in an area known to host final remnants of US troops and officials. The US has long been most closely involved with Iraqi Kurdistan.

The drone carrying explosives was intercepted and brought down early Monday near Erbil International Airport in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, local officials said. A later, separate nighttime (Monday) attack targeted a key oil field in the region.

Image source: Rudaw

The region’s Directorate General of Counter Terrorism stated that the drone targeting the airport was shot down at 2:20 a.m. local time (2320 GMT on Sunday).

While no casualties or property damage resulted, and no group has taken responsibility for the incident so far, it suggests the possibility that Iran-allied Shia paramilitaries could be ready to cause havoc, following the 12-day Israel-Iran war last June, which the US also became involved in through bombing three nuclear facilities.

Iraq has seen a rise in drone-related attacks in recent weeks - with for example earlier this month security forces having shot down another explosive drone near Erbil Airport.

And recently similar device was intercepted near a Kurdish Peshmerga base in Kirkuk province. This brings up the possibility of anti-Kurdish factions, or even the possibility of remnant ISIS cells.

In the night hours of Monday, there are new reports of yet another drone attack in the region, and this time unverified videos suggest that damage has been done (unconfirmed):

Pictures of the oil field in Erbil province, Iraqi Kurdistan, targeted by anonymous drones. pic.twitter.com/63M1cdqB6Q — The Outpost (@outpostosint) July 14, 2025

According to Rudaw English, a Kurdish regional outlet:

Two explosive-laden drones target the Khurmala oil field in Erbil province, resulting in no casualties - citing Kurdish counterterrorism units.

The oil field lies southwest of Erbil, and reports suggest they were intercepted by US-led coalition forces on Monday night. The area lies about 60 kilometers from Erbil city.