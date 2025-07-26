Drones Hit Key Russian Electronic Warfare Plant; Moscow Forces Gain More Villages In Central Ukraine

As part of the latest in the war, overnight Ukrainian drones targeted a facility producing radio and electronic warfare equipment in Russia's Stavropol region, according to a Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) official speaking to Reuters.

The official said the strike damaged two sections of the Signal plant in Stavropol, which lies roughly 335 miles from the Ukrainian border. Short video clips showing an explosion and thick, dark smoke rising into the air were subsequently released in order to confirm there was serious damage.

Images of the attack on the Signal defense plant in Stavropol.

The Signal plant is considered one of Russia's prime producers of electronic warfare systems, manufacturing items such as radar, radio navigation devices, and remote-control communication systems.

"Last night, long-range drones operated by the SBU struck the production facilities of the Signal Radio Plant in Stavropol," the official said.

"Each such strike disrupts production and weakens the enemy's military capabilities. These operations will continue," he added.

For Russia's part, it announced on Saturday that its forces had taken control of two villages in Ukraine, including one in the central Dnipropetrovsk region. This marks a key advance given the longtime static nature of the front lines in Dnipropetrovsk.

The Russian military stated that its troops had "liberated the settlement of Maliyevka" in Dnipropetrovsk, which is a second such capture in the region recently, despite this area not being among the Ukrainian territories formally annexed by Russia.

Ukraine increasingly uses faster jet-engine drones in addition to turboprop drones for attacks on Russian defense industries. This morning’s target was the Signal plant in Stavropol, which makes jammers and other radio electronic warfare equipment. pic.twitter.com/KWkmo8OcY8 — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) July 26, 2025

In a separate statement, the Kremling also claimed the capture of Zeleny Gai in the Donetsk region, near the Dnipropetrovsk border. The Russian military described it as a key Ukrainian defensive position used to protect the area.

Meanwhile, officials from both countries confirmed that overnight attacks killed six people, including four in central Ukraine and two in western Russia.

Source: NHK World

Ukrainian and Russian delegations just met days ago in Istanbul for their third round of talks, but nothing came of it except for firming up the next major prisoner swap, as well as to agree to keep talking.