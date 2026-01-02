Dropping The Façade: Propaganda, Power, & The Absurdity Of Empire

Authored by Chris Macintosh via InternationalMan.com,

Whenever you see a coordinated full-frontal assault, a blizzard of the same rhetoric all focused on an end result with a particular narrative attached, you know that it is pure unadulterated propaganda.

Recall the Covid scam and every channel parroting the same lines…

“Safe and effective” and “we’re not all safe until everyone is safe,” and on and on.

The model, tried and tested many times prior, has proven remarkably effective on a docile populace, spoon-fed junk media, junk food, and junk science.

Critics and skeptics are labeled. Different labels are pulled out of the toolbox and used — depending on the topic in question — all designed to shut down discourse and discredit the questioning. Playing the man, not the ball.

You weren’t allowed to question the vaccine, and so you were labeled a “conspiracy theorist” for simply asking valid questions. You aren’t today allowed to question the genocide in Gaza without being “anti-Semitic.” Or the war in Ukraine without being “pro-Putin.” Never mind that the two questions above have nothing to do with the labels attached.

Now, fast forward to the “narco-terrorist” Maduro…

Question the narrative and you’re a “communist lover.” In the meantime, every shill has been brought out of the woodwork to do the bidding of the deep state.

Apparently West Israel is at grave risk of “narco-terrorism” — whatever that is.

Remember the CIA’s last failed coup attempt in the country?

They did manage to do some serious pillaging, though. They nicked the president’s plane, stole their gold (an entire story in itself… how they “seized” it then “lost” it).

And true to form they’re rolling out some tired shulbit narrative. Hey, the rubes bought it with the “weapons of mass destruction” story, which turned out to be what we knew it was all along: codswallop.

I guess it’s time to bring some LGBTQ to Venezuela. Most of the peasants in America haven’t ever been to Venezuela, but hey… they’d never been to Iraq either, and they fell for that one, so…

I wonder if they’ll completely destroy it like they did to Libya, Iraq, Syria. To be fair, Maduro has done a pretty good job of destroying it with socialist policies, but I’m quite sure that the Americans can keep the populace poor, enslaved, and hungry while the bankers pilfer the country.

First, they’ll allow the US multinationals in… but only after securing loans (because it is always the debt that is created that is the ultimate tool of coercion and enslavement).

Hilariously, while the podium donut-in-chief is threatening Maduro and accusing him of “drug trafficking,” guess what he just did — and I swear I’m not making this shit up…

He’s just pardoned former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández.

Look him up if you have to, but he is — at least according to the US Government themselves — not only a “narco-terrorist” but one of the worst EVER!

And to drive the insanity nail hard into the coffin of plausibility…

It’s like we’re living in a live Monty Python skit. If we are to consider that the Trump administration can end wars started by previous administrations (pretty easy to cut the funding), then the current podium donut of the Deep State in the US has failed spectacularly.

Existing wars: Ukraine and Israel’s war. Can’t really call it a war, but… well, that conflict.

Trump has continued to fund the oligarchs in Ukraine. He’s continued to fund the Zionists’ genocide in Gaza. He’s bombed Iran on behalf of his handlers. He’s bombed Yemen, funded and assisted in the overthrow of Syria and installed the previous head of ISIS (you can’t make this shit up). And he’s now threatening war with both Venezuela and Colombia on the laughable excuse of “drug trafficking.”

It is the most insane inversion of the truth. I understand how history tends to unfold, and reading through the collapse of previous empires I’m quite sure that none were so terribly absurd as this. Curiously, the rest of the world is no longer playing by the empire’s rules.

China and Russia reopening direct flights to Venezuela is a clear message: Washington can issue “closures,” but the world no longer circles around American permission slips.

Caracas is reconnecting with its allies, and the era of unilateral US gatekeeping is fading fast.

Trump is now in an awkward position. He can’t do nothing (otherwise he risks being seen as a blustering blowhard fool). And if he does enter Venezuela, he risks a repeat of Vietnam.

Certainly, it would be a ripe opportunity for US enemies to fund guerrilla activities designed to wear down and weaken the empire. The goal then would not be to actually kick the US Military out of Venezuela, but rather to entrench them deeply in the country… like a mud pool.

This is all actually understandable when you acknowledge that Trump — and in fact all politicians in the US — are merely effigies. They are merely front men to the Deep State. And the Deep State profits handsomely from war. They serve no allegiance to any state. The idea that they’re “for” or “against” some nation is simply not true. They couldn’t care less.

Trump and all the other podium donuts will simply abide by their handlers and will then be tossed aside when no longer useful. Same as it’s always been.

Either way, it is fascinating to note that all of this is done in order to secure the oil.

Meanwhile, the market still hasn’t woken to the opportunity in oil.

What is happening here is simply the Monroe Doctrine 2.0, where the US is shoring up its influence in the Americas. This explains the pressure on Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela, and Colombia.

* * *

