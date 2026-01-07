print-icon
Dumbocracy? US Falls Below The OECD Average At Math

Math skills are a foundational input into modern economies. They support innovation, productivity, and long-term competitiveness. As technology and data-driven work become more central, countries with stronger math outcomes often gain an edge.

This infographic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, ranks countries by their average math scores among 15–16 year-olds.

The data for this visualization comes from the OECD’s PISA 2022 assessment. PISA measures how well students can apply math knowledge to practical problems, offering a global comparison of education systems.

Scores typically range from below 400 to above 600. Top performers in this dataset score well above the OECD average of 472.

East Asia Sets the Global Benchmark

Singapore ranks first with an average math score of 575.

Macau (SAR), Taiwan, Hong Kong (SAR), Japan, and South Korea also appear near the top of the ranking. These economies have consistently prioritized math education through rigorous programs and high academic expectations.

RankCountryAverage PISA Score
1🇸🇬 Singapore575
2🇲🇴 Macau552
3🇹🇼 Taiwan547
4🇭🇰 Hong Kong540
5🇯🇵 Japan536
6🇰🇷 South Korea527
7🇪🇪 Estonia510
8🇨🇭 Switzerland508
9🇨🇦 Canada497
10🇳🇱 Netherlands493
11🇮🇪 Ireland492
12🇧🇪 Belgium489
13🇩🇰 Denmark489
14🇬🇧 United Kingdom489
15🇵🇱 Poland489
16🇦🇺 Australia487
17🇦🇹 Austria487
18🇨🇿 Czech Republic487
19🇸🇮 Slovenia485
20🇫🇮 Finland484
21🇱🇻 Latvia483
22🇸🇪 Sweden482
23🇳🇿 New Zealand479
24🇩🇪 Germany475
25🇱🇹 Lithuania475
26🇫🇷 France474
27🇪🇸 Spain473
28🇭🇺 Hungary473
29🇵🇹 Portugal472
 🌐 OECD average472
30🇮🇹 Italy471
31🇳🇴 Norway468
32🇲🇹 Malta466
33🇺🇸 U.S.465
34🇸🇰 Slovakia464
35🇭🇷 Croatia463

Europe’s Strong, Steady Performers

Several European countries cluster just above or around the 500 mark. Estonia leads the region, followed closely by Switzerland and the Netherlands. Ireland, Belgium, Denmark, and Poland also post solid results.

How North America Compares

Canada ranks ninth overall with a score of 497, standing out as one of the strongest performers outside East Asia and Europe. The United States ranks lower at 465, below the OECD average.

Countries from Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America are absent from the list, reflecting long-standing gaps in educational performance across regions.

