Dumbocracy? US Falls Below The OECD Average At Math
Math skills are a foundational input into modern economies. They support innovation, productivity, and long-term competitiveness. As technology and data-driven work become more central, countries with stronger math outcomes often gain an edge.
This infographic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, ranks countries by their average math scores among 15–16 year-olds.
The data for this visualization comes from the OECD’s PISA 2022 assessment. PISA measures how well students can apply math knowledge to practical problems, offering a global comparison of education systems.
Scores typically range from below 400 to above 600. Top performers in this dataset score well above the OECD average of 472.
East Asia Sets the Global Benchmark
Singapore ranks first with an average math score of 575.
Macau (SAR), Taiwan, Hong Kong (SAR), Japan, and South Korea also appear near the top of the ranking. These economies have consistently prioritized math education through rigorous programs and high academic expectations.
|Rank
|Country
|Average PISA Score
|1
|🇸🇬 Singapore
|575
|2
|🇲🇴 Macau
|552
|3
|🇹🇼 Taiwan
|547
|4
|🇭🇰 Hong Kong
|540
|5
|🇯🇵 Japan
|536
|6
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|527
|7
|🇪🇪 Estonia
|510
|8
|🇨🇭 Switzerland
|508
|9
|🇨🇦 Canada
|497
|10
|🇳🇱 Netherlands
|493
|11
|🇮🇪 Ireland
|492
|12
|🇧🇪 Belgium
|489
|13
|🇩🇰 Denmark
|489
|14
|🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|489
|15
|🇵🇱 Poland
|489
|16
|🇦🇺 Australia
|487
|17
|🇦🇹 Austria
|487
|18
|🇨🇿 Czech Republic
|487
|19
|🇸🇮 Slovenia
|485
|20
|🇫🇮 Finland
|484
|21
|🇱🇻 Latvia
|483
|22
|🇸🇪 Sweden
|482
|23
|🇳🇿 New Zealand
|479
|24
|🇩🇪 Germany
|475
|25
|🇱🇹 Lithuania
|475
|26
|🇫🇷 France
|474
|27
|🇪🇸 Spain
|473
|28
|🇭🇺 Hungary
|473
|29
|🇵🇹 Portugal
|472
|🌐 OECD average
|472
|30
|🇮🇹 Italy
|471
|31
|🇳🇴 Norway
|468
|32
|🇲🇹 Malta
|466
|33
|🇺🇸 U.S.
|465
|34
|🇸🇰 Slovakia
|464
|35
|🇭🇷 Croatia
|463
Europe’s Strong, Steady Performers
Several European countries cluster just above or around the 500 mark. Estonia leads the region, followed closely by Switzerland and the Netherlands. Ireland, Belgium, Denmark, and Poland also post solid results.
How North America Compares
Canada ranks ninth overall with a score of 497, standing out as one of the strongest performers outside East Asia and Europe. The United States ranks lower at 465, below the OECD average.
Countries from Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America are absent from the list, reflecting long-standing gaps in educational performance across regions.
