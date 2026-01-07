Dumbocracy? US Falls Below The OECD Average At Math

Math skills are a foundational input into modern economies. They support innovation, productivity, and long-term competitiveness. As technology and data-driven work become more central, countries with stronger math outcomes often gain an edge.

This infographic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, ranks countries by their average math scores among 15–16 year-olds.

The data for this visualization comes from the OECD’s PISA 2022 assessment. PISA measures how well students can apply math knowledge to practical problems, offering a global comparison of education systems.

Scores typically range from below 400 to above 600. Top performers in this dataset score well above the OECD average of 472.

East Asia Sets the Global Benchmark

Singapore ranks first with an average math score of 575.

Macau (SAR), Taiwan, Hong Kong (SAR), Japan, and South Korea also appear near the top of the ranking. These economies have consistently prioritized math education through rigorous programs and high academic expectations.

Rank Country Average PISA Score 1 🇸🇬 Singapore 575 2 🇲🇴 Macau 552 3 🇹🇼 Taiwan 547 4 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 540 5 🇯🇵 Japan 536 6 🇰🇷 South Korea 527 7 🇪🇪 Estonia 510 8 🇨🇭 Switzerland 508 9 🇨🇦 Canada 497 10 🇳🇱 Netherlands 493 11 🇮🇪 Ireland 492 12 🇧🇪 Belgium 489 13 🇩🇰 Denmark 489 14 🇬🇧 United Kingdom 489 15 🇵🇱 Poland 489 16 🇦🇺 Australia 487 17 🇦🇹 Austria 487 18 🇨🇿 Czech Republic 487 19 🇸🇮 Slovenia 485 20 🇫🇮 Finland 484 21 🇱🇻 Latvia 483 22 🇸🇪 Sweden 482 23 🇳🇿 New Zealand 479 24 🇩🇪 Germany 475 25 🇱🇹 Lithuania 475 26 🇫🇷 France 474 27 🇪🇸 Spain 473 28 🇭🇺 Hungary 473 29 🇵🇹 Portugal 472 🌐 OECD average 472 30 🇮🇹 Italy 471 31 🇳🇴 Norway 468 32 🇲🇹 Malta 466 33 🇺🇸 U.S. 465 34 🇸🇰 Slovakia 464 35 🇭🇷 Croatia 463

Europe’s Strong, Steady Performers

Several European countries cluster just above or around the 500 mark. Estonia leads the region, followed closely by Switzerland and the Netherlands. Ireland, Belgium, Denmark, and Poland also post solid results.

How North America Compares

Canada ranks ninth overall with a score of 497, standing out as one of the strongest performers outside East Asia and Europe. The United States ranks lower at 465, below the OECD average.

Countries from Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America are absent from the list, reflecting long-standing gaps in educational performance across regions.

