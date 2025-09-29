Dutch Cargo Ship Attacked, Set Ablaze Off Yemen Coast

Reports from earlier today indicate a Netherlands-flagged cargo ship is on fire in the Gulf of Aden near Yemen, after being struck by an unidentified projectile launched by the Houthis.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations has cited that "a vessel reported seeing a splash and smoke in the distance" and it's as yet "unclear how severe the blaze was" - according to Bloomberg. The ship's Amsterdam-based operator stated Monday, "Earlier today its general cargo vessel Minervagracht that was on passage in the Gulf of Aden, in international waters, has come under attack of an unidentified explosive device, inflicting substantial damage to the ship."

via shipspotting.com

"Security company Ambrey said the ship targeted on Monday was previously attacked on Sept. 23 when a French naval group reported an incident involving the Netherlands-flagged Minervagracht," Bloomberg says further. "It’s a relatively small cargo vessel built in 2011 which can hold about 700 containers."

Despite several rounds of attacks by Israeli jets in the past months, the Iran-aligned Houthis have remained undeterred in targeting any vessel deemed to have Israeli links, or bound for an Israeli port.

A Western warship is said to be heading to the scene of the distressed cargo ship to assess to the situation, and possibly commence with rescues.

The Amsterdam-based firm Spliethoff is the owner of the vessel. Additionally, the Joint Maritime Information Center, overseen by the US Navy, has said that the shipper had "no Israeli affiliations" - so this suggests the Houthis could be returning to a stance of willingness to attack any and all foreign vessels traversing the waters.

The Houthis have by and large respected the months-long US ceasefire declared by President Trump, but have said they have committed to continuing attacks on any Israeli-linked or Israel-bound vessel traversing the Red Sea.

As the US Navy stepped back from regional operations, Washington has pressured the Europeans to step up defense of the vital trade transit waters.

#Houthis hit ship in GOA 🚨



Dutch-flagged MV Minervagracht reported being hit in GOA by at least on Anti-Ship Ballistic Missile (ASBM).



Serious fire is reported on board.



This is the same vessel that reported a near-miss in the Gulf of Aden on 23 Sept.



Vessel's last AIS… pic.twitter.com/yyvEqHij72 — Martin Kelly (@_MartinKelly_) September 29, 2025

The Houthis are an Iran-aligned movement which has shown resiliency, given that for over a half-decade it was bombed by the Saudi-US-UAE coalition, largely to no effect, and now it is in a war with Israel, and has managed to effectively shut down international transit shipping through the Red Sea.