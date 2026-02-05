Dutch Government Refuses To Probe UK Travel Ban On Eva Vlaardingerbroek

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

The Dutch government has refused to investigate or seek clarification from the United Kingdom after Dutch commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek had her permission to travel to Britain revoked, confirming it has not even asked London for an explanation over the decision.

The position was set out in formal parliamentary responses from Foreign Affairs Minister Caspar Veldkamp’s ministry, delivered on Jan. 30 by Minister Van Weel, after questions were submitted by Lidewij de Vos, a Member of Parliament for the right-wing Forum for Democracy (FvD).

De Vos questioned the government over last month’s revocation of Vlaardingerbroek’s UK Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), which now prevents her from entering Britain without a visa. British authorities informed the commentator that her authorization had been canceled because her presence in the UK was deemed “not conducive to the public good,” and that the decision could not be appealed.

Asked whether the Dutch government had sought clarification from the British government or ambassador, the minister responded simply, “No.”

Holy sh*t.



I’ve been banned from traveling to the UK. They revoked my ETA.



"Your presence in the UK is not considered to be conductive to the public good."



3 days after posting this about Starmer. https://t.co/NqWBtaTkZe pic.twitter.com/lm5lZgL2i7 — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) January 14, 2026

When pressed on whether the government would now demand an explanation, the minister replied that the Netherlands would not intervene in such cases, stating, “The Dutch government is not a party in this matter and does not engage with the United Kingdom regarding individual cases.”

“It is not for the Dutch government to judge or interfere in how legal remedies are structured under United Kingdom national legislation,” the minister added.

The responses mark the first official Dutch government reaction to the controversy, which has drawn attention internationally.

Vlaardingerbroek said she received notice of the ban shortly after posting criticism of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on social media. Reacting at the time on X, she wrote, “I’ve been banned from traveling to the UK. No reason given. No right to appeal. Zero due process. Just an email saying the UK government deems me ‘not conducive to the public good’ — exactly three days after I criticized Keir Starmer.

“I guess my point that the UK is no longer a free country has been indisputably proven,” she added.

The right-wing commentator later accused her own government of failing to defend one of its citizens, posting, “While Orbán, Salvini, and even the U.S. State Department spoke out about my UK travel ban, the Dutch government just came forward saying it sees no problem with the UK banning one of its citizens and is not going to take action. Always a pleasure to be able to count on one’s own government.”

The British government has not publicly commented on the individual case. However, officials have said ETA cancellations do not automatically amount to a permanent ban and that border decisions remain sovereign matters.

In its parliamentary reply, the Dutch government also stated that it could not establish from media reporting that Vlaardingerbroek’s opinions were the reason for the cancellation, adding that revoking an ETA is not legally the same as denying entry. It does, however, mean that the subject cannot enter the country without a visa and thus must formally apply for entry. Travel between the United Kingdom and the Netherlands is usually visa-free for nationals of the two countries.

“It just confirms everything that everyone has been saying, two-tier Keir, two-tier justice.”



Eva Vlaardingerbroek claims Keir Starmer is a hypocrite on The Liz Truss Show:



“The fact that all the immigrants are allowed in without any questions asked, without papers, and they… pic.twitter.com/AIAVBkAksj — Liz Truss (@trussliz) January 28, 2026

During a recent conversation with former British prime minister Liz Truss, Vlaardingerbroek criticized what she described as double standards in British justice and immigration policy, saying, “It just confirms everything that everyone has been saying, two-tier Keir, two-tier justice.”

She added, “The fact that all the immigrants are allowed in without any questions asked, without papers, and they are given the free hotels, they are given everything for free.”

Truss also commented publicly on the case, writing on X, “People who tell the truth about what’s happening in Britain are banned from the country. People who come to the country to commit crime are allowed to stay.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán similarly expressed support, saying Vlaardingerbroek was “always welcome in Hungary.”

In its parliamentary responses, the Dutch government also declined to amend travel advice for the United Kingdom, stating it had received no signals of changing safety risks for Dutch travelers.

Read more here...