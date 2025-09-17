'Eastern Sentry': The New NATO Initiative To Protect The Eastern Flank

Some eight NATO allies have prepared operation 'Eastern Sentry' following last week's alleged Russian drone breach of Poland. It is a new joint military mission to bolster defense of Europe's eastern flank, also after Romania had more recently reported a Russian drone incursion, resulting in the scrambling of fighter jets to track it.

"Following the Russian drone incursions into Poland, I have decided to deploy three Rafale fighter jets to contribute to the protection of Polish airspace and of NATO’s Eastern Flank together with our Allies," President Emmanuel Macron announced on X this week. Along with France, the effort includes the UK, Italy, Sweden, Germany, Denmark, Spain, and The Netherlands. More nations are expected to join.

Via Army Recognition

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has confirmed that his country will deploy Royal Air Force jets to Poland, while Italy will contribute two Eurofighter jets, and Germany has readied four Eurofighters. Denmark will also sent jets, and Czech Mi-171S helicopters have also arrived in Poland. Over 150 NATO troops have also initially arrived along with the equipment.

Meanwhile, eastern European and Baltic countries are already calling for more, including:

Anti-drone defense systems in NATO countries still need to be developed, Latvia's President Edgars Rinkevics told a press conference on Tuesday. NATO on Friday launched "Eastern Sentry," a new military mission to bolster defense of Europe's eastern flank in response to Russian drone incursions into Polish airspace last week.

The Washington Post wrote on Monday, "The incident raised serious questions about the alliance’s readiness to counter the relatively cheap, highly maneuverable but devastatingly destructive unmanned aerial vehicles that have redefined modern warfare since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022."

Additionally, in a Monday interview, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski called on NATO countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

"We as NATO and the EU could be capable of doing this, but it is not a decision that Poland can make alone; it can only be made with its allies," he said.

NATO must impose no-fly zone over Ukraine to protect from Russian drones, Poland says https://t.co/PsN1hGajye pic.twitter.com/zOdNuCTCWz — New York Post (@nypost) September 15, 2025

"Protection for our population — for example, from falling debris — would naturally be greater if we could combat drones and other flying objects beyond our national territory … If Ukraine were to ask us to shoot them down over its territory, that would be advantageous for us. If you ask me personally, we should consider it," he added.

The Kremlin has essentially called this 'idiotic' and has made clear this would assure a direct Russia-NATO clash, likely leading to WW3. Much will depend on what Washington says, and its own potential role in 'Eastern Sentry'.