Eco-Hypocrites Take Hundreds Of Private Jets To Bezos Wedding

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Around a hundred private jets carrying celebrities have descended on Italy to deliver eco-hypocrites including Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates to the wedding of tech billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

Bezos is holding a three day event, yes three days, in Venice at a cost of somewhere in the region of $50-100 million.

While the exact same people lecture you about taking the occasional economy flight for a family getaway, they’re literally chartering their own carbon spewing flights just for themselves to attend a piss up.

100 private jets set to fly into Venice for Jeff Bezos’ wedding to Lauren Sanchez.



Dozens of celebrities are flying into the $50 million wedding with guests including; the Kardashians, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Orlando Bloom and Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/noZoVY7tXJ — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 27, 2025

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are getting married in Venice, and the three-day wedding celebration will bring in nearly 100 private jets and a guest list full of billionaires and celebrities, including Oprah and Leonardo DiCaprio, Mercury News reports.

Streets have been closed, boats rerouted, and security teams stationed across the city for the event, taking place from June 26-28. Now, people who live there — and plenty of others online — are calling the whole thing over-the-top and extremely out of touch.

Here’s how the elites are partying—by flying 90 private jets to Italy to attend Jeff Bezos’ $50–100 million wedding.



All of them so-called "climate change activists," living like there’s no tomorrow—hypocrites, every one of them. People like Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, the… pic.twitter.com/Mzt3ZAtOOk — Open Minded Approach (@OMApproach) June 27, 2025

On average, private jets emit about 2 to 3 metric tons of CO2 per flight hour.

A typical short flight, around 500 mile for example, emits somewhere in the region of 5-10 tons of CO2, while a long-haul flight of 3,000 miles could emit 20-30 tons. This is significantly higher per person than commercial flights, often 10-20 times more, as private jets carry fewer passengers.

Won't 100 private jets be bad for the environment?



They said climate change is an existential threat 🤡 — Ms. Jazz (@Linda82982011) June 27, 2025

Bezos himself bangs on about the impending climate change apocalypse while maintaining a $500 million super yacht and a $78 million dollar beach mansion located right next to the sea.

He’s even built some sort of massive doomsday clock underground, designed to survive the collapse of civilisation.

He built a 500-foot (152-meter) clock inside a mountain in Texas that is designed to tick once a year for the next 10,000 years. It’s a doomsday clock meant to survive the coming geophysical event and serve as a kind of religious pilgrimage site for the survivors.



He has the… pic.twitter.com/U8BPUN5Tu3 — Open Minded Approach (@OMApproach) June 27, 2025

Yet he’s apparently quite content to contribute significantly toward the end of the human race, if you take the climate cult alarmism at face value.

Anybody flying a private jet to a wedding should shut up about climate change. https://t.co/Wdqsg7xxkI — Mark Fredrickson (@mfredri) June 27, 2025

Great for the planet ! And after that they will complain that you drive your car too often — Info_Be 🇧🇪🇫🇷 (@Belgique_Actu) June 27, 2025

It figures that Bezos would invite fellow ‘super emitters’ DiCaprio and Bill Gates to his wedding:

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.