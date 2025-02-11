Egypt's Sisi Cancels Planned White House Visit After Awkward Trump-King Abdullah Meeting

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has canceled a planned February 18 visit to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump. It is being reported Tuesday as an indefinite postponement.

The key factor, which has reportedly brought US-Egypt relations to a low point, is Trump's 'takeover' plan to expel Gazans into Egypt and Jordan. Another factor is Trump's repeated reference to Sisi as "the general" - which was used publicly when Israel's PM Netanyahu recently visited the White House.

Back in better days...

"Egyptian officials viewed this as dismissive, sources said," The New Arab reports. And then there was this during Trump's first term, back in 2019 at a G7 summit:

"Where’s my favorite dictator?" Mr. Trump called out in a voice loud enough to be heard by the small gathering of American and Egyptian officials.

The same report writes of Trump's controversial Gaza plan, "an Egyptian diplomatic source in Washington said Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty had warned US officials and members of Congress that implementing Trump’s relocation plan could lead to a resurgence of radical Islamist groups in the region."

Jordan is lockstep with Egypt on this. Trump hosted Jordan's King Abdullah II on Tuesday in an awkward meeting which saw the monarch reject Trump's pressure.

The king tried to preempt further pressure from Trump by pledging to take in 2,000 Palestinian children. Otherwise Jordanian sources have said they would seal the borders and potentially declare war in Israel if a mass 'cleansing' campaign ensues.

Via AFP

"The president and the king fielded some questions from reporters from the Oval Office, where Abdullah tried to slow roll Trump’s Gaza proposal, which is vastly unpopular in the Middle East," The Hill reports. "Trump, meanwhile, vowed to press on but also lauded Abdullah and his pledge to take in 2,000 sick Palestinian children."

So in the end, nothing much came of the Abdullah-Trump meeting, but likely Jordan was offered some major incentive by Trump behind the scenes.

The King immediately following the meeting emphasized Jordan firmly rejects any displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, and said all Arab leaders stand united on this.

Watch: Trump put a clearly nervous Abdullah on the spot in front of the press pool...

JUST IN | US President Donald Trump and King Abdullah of Jordan spoke briefly to reporters ahead of their meeting. Below are key highlights from their remarks:



King Abdullah of Jordan:

➤ When asked about accepting Palestinians, the King mentioned a plan involving Egypt and… pic.twitter.com/lPTmeGvREY — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) February 11, 2025

Below are some key lines from the press Q&A at the White House meeting:

* * *

King Abdullah of Jordan:

Asked about accepting Palestinians, the King mentioned a plan involving Egypt and discussions initiated by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He said, “We have to keep in mind how to make this work in everyone’s best interest.” In response to Trump's plan for a parcel of land for Palestinian refugees in Jordan: “I have to do what is best for my country.” Announced that Jordan will accept 2,000 ill children from Gaza for medical treatment.

President Donald Trump:

Repeated his call for removing Palestinians en masse. Said Palestinians will live in “another location that is not Gaza.” Stated the U.S. will “run Gaza very properly,” but, “we’re not going to buy it.” Proposed the possibility of designating “parcels of land in Jordan and in Egypt” for Palestinians. Called Abdullah's pledge to take 2,000 sick Palestinian children "a beautiful gesture". Gaza: "We’re going to take it, we’re going to cherish it," says Trump Expressed doubt about Hamas meeting the captives release deadline: “I don’t think they’ll make Saturday’s deadline.”

Abdullah plays the game...

King of Jordan to Trump:

“Mr. President I truly believe, with all the challenges that we have in the Middle East, that I finally see somebody that can take us across the finish line to bring stability, peace, and prosperity to all of us in the region.” pic.twitter.com/TBeKgEHAQA — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) February 11, 2025

Meanwhile...