Eight Killed, Many Wounded, After Sunni Jihadists Bomb Alawite Mosque In Central Syria

There's been yet another tragic attack targeting Syria's religious minorities by fanatical jihadists which are allied with the Syrian government of President Ahmed Sharaa.

"A bombing at a mosque located in the Syrian city of Homs during Friday prayers killed at least eight people and wounded 18 others," authorities said, the Associated Press reports. It was an Alawite religious site that was targeted. Notably this is the same non-Sunni sect that former President Bashar al-Assad belongs to.

Imam Ali Bin Abi Talib Mosque, via The Australian/AFP

"Images released by Syria's state-run Arab News Agency showed blood on the mosque's carpets, holes in the walls, shattered windows and fire damage," the report continues. "The Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque is located in an area of the Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood dominated by the Alawite minority in Homs, Syria's third-largest city."

State-run SANA said that explosive devices were planted inside the mosque, and it doesn't appear to have been the result of a suicide bomber, also as there's a search on for the attack perpetrators.

But the government, which is dominated by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), probably won't be 'looking' for the attackers with too much intensity. There are currently unverified reports that the terror organization responsible was only until very recently a sub-group of the ruling HTS.

It has been a year since the overthrow of secular Ba'ath ruler Assad and a very disturbing and sadly predictable trend has emerged...

In Julani’s Syria, you can get blown up for going to church.



In Julani’s Syria, you can get blown up for going to the wrong mosque.



But sure, tell us more about “stability.” pic.twitter.com/hJwQ9mkbk0 — Kevork Almassian (@KevorkAlmassian) December 26, 2025

But the mainstream media in the West has remained mostly silent, and has not spotlighted the new regime's abuses. Instead the MSM has often romanticized the rise of Jolani: aka Sharaa... on the mere basis that the Assad government is gone.

As we previously described, the Alawites have been targeted repeatedly by other factions, and the government itself, with a high-profile massacre of Alawite civilians in the northwest of the country in March leading to low level violence against the religious minority ever since.