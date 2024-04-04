At Least 10 Dead, 1000 Injured As Taiwan Quake Damages Eight US-Made Fighter-Jets

The powerful earthquake which struck Taiwan Wednesday is being widely acknowledged as the island's strongest one in 25 years. It killed at least ten people and injured at least 1,000, but many hundreds more have been reported stranded in inaccessible places following giant mudslides in mountainous areas, or else trapped under rubble.

The Associated Press has noted that the quake struck during morning rush hour, "sending schoolchildren rushing outdoors and families fleeing their apartments through the windows. The ground floors of some buildings collapsed, leaving them leaning at precarious angles."

Partially collapsed building leaning over a street in Hualien, AFP via Getty Images

One resident of hard-hit Hualien City described, "The road below my feet suddenly turned into what felt like waves on water."

Some 200 Hualien residents are still in temporary shelters, with major roads still closed; however, there are widespread reports that things across the self-ruled island have already by and large returned to normal. Train services near the epicenter are also back.

Additionally, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, among the world's largest and most important manufacturers of computer ships, has restarted operations after a temporary pause out of caution.

Social media videos showing the power of the earthquake have continued to emerge on social media...

Jeeeze, another video reportedly from the M7.4 earthquake in Taiwan.



There's a widespread perception that Taiwan did remarkably well and is bouncing back faster than expected a mere day after the major natural disaster.

There's a widespread perception that Taiwan did remarkably well and is bouncing back faster than expected a mere day after the major natural disaster. One analyst, professor Daniel Aldrich Northeastern University, observed that "It is quite remarkable that given an earthquake of this magnitude, we have seen so few reported causalities."

He described that by comparison, "India and Haiti faced less powerful earthquakes but had far more casualties and Taiwan has managed to have so few."

OMG! Another dashcam video from the M7.4 earthquake in Taiwan.

However, some very expensive military hardware did not escape unscathed. Taiwan's government and defense ministry have said that the earthquake damaged eight combat aircraft at Hualien Air Force Base, southeast of Taipei.

A statement by the Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense (MND) indicated the earthquake resulted in "sliding contact" damage to six Lockheed Martin F-16V aircraft and two Northrop F-5 Tigers. According to more via Janes:

According to the MND and state-owned media, the earthquake caused boarding ladders affixed to the side of aircraft on readiness to vibrate and slide across the front of the aircraft. "This resulted in minor surface abrasions," the MND said. "The aircraft were inspected, and it was determined that the airframe could be repaired immediately. The damage will not affect the combat readiness of the aircraft."

Lockheed-made Taiwanese F-16s at Hualien Air Base, Getty Images

Hualien, which was where the earthquake was most destructive, is home to one of two airbases on Taiwan's east coast.

Interestingly, at the time the earthquake struck, China's PLA Navy reportedly had several ships as well as aerial assets near the island. Going back years, there have been weekly Chinese military incursions of Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone, resulting in Taipei frequently scrambling its US-made fighter jets in response.