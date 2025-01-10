End Of An Era: Biden Announces His Final $500M Ukraine Package

It's the end of an era. After nearly three years of war in Ukraine, and with the Biden administration having handed Kiev well over $100 billion in economic and military aid throughout that time, the White House has just announced its very last package.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Thursday that Washington is providing a $500 million military aid package which is the last of the Biden administration, to include air defense missiles, air-to-ground munitions and support equipment for F-16 fighter jets.

Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

And Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the same day announced in the presence of Zelensky at the 25th Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Germany:

"I am announcing today another Presidential Drawdown Authority package, valued at approximately $500 million. It includes additional missiles for Ukrainian air defense, more ammunition, more air-to-ground munitions, and other equipment to support Ukraine's F-16s."

So despite the Biden weapons 'surge' and spending spree, billions in authorized funds have still been left on the table.

Newsweek has pointed out, "That leaves about $3.8 billion in PDA funds unused, despite the White House's promise to spend the entire amount by the end of Biden's term. The funds will become available to Donald Trump after his inauguration on January 20, the Pentagon said."

Interestingly Trump has not indicated he immediately plans to cut aid, but is expected to use it as leverage for near-future negotiations with Moscow.

President-elect Trump stirred controversy when back in September he mocked Zelensky as the world's "greatest salesman".

"Every time Zelensky comes to the United States he walks away with $100 billion, I think he’s the greatest salesman on Earth,” Trump had said at a campaign event.

And just last month...

AMERICA LAST: During his last days in office Biden ensured that Ukraine's government pension fund is fully funded sending Zelensky $3.5 billion in direct budget assistance in addition to a $2.5 billion military aid package yesterday. Only 20 days until our national nightmare… pic.twitter.com/5MZWcT4kk3 — @amuse (@amuse) December 31, 2024

Trump has also repeatedly voiced serious doubts as to whether Ukraine can win the war. At the same time he's said of Russia, "They beat Hitler, they beat Napoleon—that’s what they do, they fight."

Even if Trump initially finds use for the remnant $3.8 in authorized funds for Ukraine, the tap is not expected to flow for very long, or instead could be geared toward reconstruction and civil services.