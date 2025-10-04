The End Of Woke Capitalism

Authored by Mark Jeftovic via BombThrower.com,

The Egregore of Far-Left Radicalism Is Wounded – But What Will Take It’s Place?

“At the physical level, we are witnessing a war of structures,

on the meta-physical level, a battle of pendulums.”

— Vadim Zeland

Within the space of a few days over the second week of September, the world looked on in horror as a pair of unspeakably horrific crimes were committed; by now it’s likely everyone knows what I’m referring to.

I’m talking, of course, about the stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a North Carolina transit train – and the all-too-public assassination of Charlie Kirk, at a campus event in Utah.

The images from both events were horrific and circulated widely, there is no need to show them again here – but this “one-two” punch in my mind was the definitive knock-out blow to the far-left domination of our cultural zeitgeist.

A few days after the Kirk assassination it became apparent that something big had shifted; at the time I called it the “Turning Point for the Radical Left”. It ran on Zerohedge and racked around 100K reads.

The TL;DR on that, if you haven’t read it, was that Charlie Kirk’s assassination will mark the moment the cultural tide turned against the Left.

It didn’t happen in isolation; it was the culmination of a progression that I first started documenting back in 2022, when both RFK Jr and Peter Thiel gave keynotes at the Bitcoin Conference in Miami – and it became clear to me that the entire edifice of “woke capitalism” upon which the whole left-wing, collectivist paradigm was built, was beginning to crumble.

The process gained momentum via the through-line of the Oct 7 massacre in Israel, and the targeted killing of United Health CEO Brian Thompson.

In the aftermath of these events, we started to see public opinion – and corporate / private governance – start to turn against the radical left.

After publishing my piece, and to my point, we saw lefties trying to regain the upper hand they once took for granted – with calls for Marvel to fire Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt.

His moral crime?

He asked the public to pray for the family of Charlie Kirk.

Marvel will do no such thing, because, as I’ve said, those days are over.

What did happen, however, was Marvel’s comic universe rival, DC, canceled the “Red Hood” comic book series, after its author Gretchen Felker-Martin (who is trans) posted on Bluesky:

“Thoughts and prayers you Nazi b-tch… Hope the bullet’s okay after touching Charlie.”

I can’t think of any alternate universe where this kind of sentiment toward anyone is okay, let alone sane. To my point that the momentum has shifted, even Bluesky suspended his account.

Wow.

I closed out my Bombthrower piece asking the open question about what was the fundamental driver that led to the far-left takeover of the zeitgeist?

“Some say this ever-increasing polarization and these seemingly ritualistic events are all orchestrated by shadowy actors playing the long game. My take? It’s something deeper”.

There are some very obvious trends and beats here that are hard to ignore.

For starters, Kirk is not Trump, or even Elon Musk or Peter Thiel. His security detail likely wasn’t excessive; it was unlikely anybody thought it needed to be anything beyond a few bodyguards who could repel a bike lock-wielding soy-boy in a man-bun.

If somebody really just wanted him dead, there would have been easier ways to get at him, and fare a better chance of getting away clean after.

Murdering him in such a spectacular and shocking manner was deliberate and intentional. It was calculated to drive an effect at a mass, psychic level – and there are ritualistic elements to it, as there are wont to be in these archetypally shocking hinge-moments.

The conspiracy minded would tell you this is intentional signalling – which may be true, at least partially – but I tend to think it’s because we live in a reality of “high weirdness” where events are playing out in a non-linear fashion across dimensional axes that we aren’t even aware of.

But let’s follow this train of thought for a bit; I’m not comfortable sharing this publicly, so this is all between us girls.

For years I ruminated that the Fabian Socialists had achieved complete victory in their stated mission of bringing world communism into being through a centuries-long process of inexorable infiltration of our institutions:

They started with academia, then media and culture – and finally government and supra-governmental constructs such as the World Economic Forum.

It was always driven by what I’ve called “the 3M’s of neo-collectivism”, namely: Malthusian, Marxist and essentially misanthropic.

It’s an anti-human philosophy that regards our species as a cancer that needs to be managed, and ideally, depopulated.

We’re heavily into tin-foil hat territory here – but a lot of this has been laid out in the writings of Julian Huxley, Warren Wagar and beyond.

It’s never been refuted – and we see in the contemporary climate-alarmism movement a disdain for life itself and an embrace of the #Degrowth cause.

So there’s that.

Then I wonder — why all the trans violence?

This feels so “off” to me, it’s like somehow under the hood the entire movement decided “hey, let’s make ourselves the absolute most vilified segment of the population in existence” – and proceed to carry out only the most heinous of crimes.

This is a relatively recent development and it feels somehow deeper than plain-Jane frustration with being marginalized (and misgendered).

The legendary ex-KGB handler Yuri Bezmenov, who defected to the West over forty years ago, warned his debriefers that the Soviets would undermine America from within. They would achieve final victory over the West, not through military force – where it was impossible to win – but through subversion.

Demoralization: Infiltrate & undermine institutions, amplify antisocial

Destabilization: Create internal conflicts & radicalize, leads to clashes

Crisis: Collapse → civil war | invasion

They would, in Bezmenov’s warnings, engage in a multi-decades program of:

Demoralization: Infiltrate & undermine institutions, amplify antisocial behaviours

Destabilization: Create internal conflicts & radicalize, leads to clashes

Crisis: Collapse, leading to civil war or invasion

Normalization: New authoritarian rule, discard old change agents

It’s a long game. The “demoralization” phase alone is 15 – 20 years: “a single generation of students”, in Bezmenov’s words, to take them “in the opposite direction from the society’s moral and cultural values”.

Of course, the USSR collapsed; did they set a plan in motion that continued operating after they unleashed it? Even after the handler regime was no more?

Or, was that same playbook adopted – essentially co-opted – by someone else, the next geopolitical rival, perchance? Like the CCP.

China also knows they cannot, yet, defeat the USA in a military conflict, at least not outside of the Asian-Pacific theatre – but if there’s one thing the Chinese are known for, it’s thinking in generational increments and in non-linear terms.

Cultural Marxism makes very little sense to normal, rational people. It verges on total nihilism, and yet, it caught on like wildfire over the past couple decades and is now out of control and running amok across campuses and in our streets.

Before September we were a few smidges away from civil war – now, I shudder to think what happens next.

I remember a few years ago I was listening to a Value After Hours podcast (I’d never be able to find the episode) where they were talking about Ray Dalio’s prediction that America had a significant probability of being in a full-on civil war within three years.

At the time Tobias Carlisle said “that sounds absolutely bonkers”.

Dalio was recently on Diary of a CEO – following this theme of mass civil unrest, and that was recorded before the second week of September.

So imagine if the subversion of our universities and media over the past few decades was the result of the most far-left and radical elements being funded and encouraged by a foreign actor, like China.

Carefully nurturing the polarization, the angst, the demoralization of the entire population – on all sides – pushing it along with specific, targeted acts of camouflaged terrorism in order to bring it to a climactic state of unendurable tension – and then, the finale:

An act so heinous and itself so polarizing that it ignites the “response”. Those familiar with the Hegelian dialect, “problem → response → solution” (which happens to be the “three-act play” structure of every conspiracy theory), would recognize it.

Even I recognize this and you all know how much I disdain most conspiracy theories. It’s a cognitive bias that I know is there but I hang on to it, because, frankly – it helps me maintain my equilibrium.

I do not like the idea of world history being the outcome of behind-the-scenes machinations by all-powerful cabals, because believing that would make me feel powerless and helpless.

So normally I subscribe to Hanlon’s Razor, as an article of faith.

But as I’ve been admitting lately – it’s been getting harder to keep believing that. Most recently, it’s almost impossible.

What I notice now, is things have gotten so out of hand that huge chunks of the population would cheer for an authoritarian strongman to take over the machinery of government – either through populist movements or even soft coups (or overt ones), so long as they promised and delivered a “return to rule of law and normalcy”.

Ngl… Trump fits the bill neatly.

They would succeed on the first aim, through largely technocratic means, probably nodding toward the state capitalism and political meritocracy of China, and call it the new “way of the world”.

But “normalcy” would be gone.

What I do believe is that we are in a Fourth Turning, in the Howe and Strauss sense, and that this fourth turning is unique in that it is occurring against the backdrop of a widely intolerable acceleration in the pace of change (“Future Shock”) and massively increasing wealth disparity because we’re in the early innings of a global fiat hyperinflation.

If you back out the Fabians, the KGB and China and just stick with Future Shock and hyperinflation, you still have all the ingredients for a tightly wound powder keg:

What is probably in play are elements of all of these forces. That’s what makes it so difficult to get a read on what is happening.

There is no unified, coherent cabal behind this: the more I study the phenomenon of “pendulums” (in the Vadim Zeland sense), morphic fields and even egregores, I have come to suspect that there is no “they”, but there are “its” – several of them – converging, competing, conflicting, all the while amplifying and accelerating each other.

There is no “they”



But there are multiple, competing “its”



Pendulums feed on both positive and negative mental energy. In Zeland’s words, in order to do one of two things: “the pendulum’s goals are always to stabilize its own or a higher structure, and to destroy a competing structure”.

More on these larger forces another time, but for now, frankly, it’s rather amazing the system remains on the tracks at this point.

I don’t expect it will last; I find myself once again perusing real estate listings for bug-out bolt-holes outside of the city.

