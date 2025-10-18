Engineering Desperation

'Camus' writes on X that in a stark analysis, journalist Whitney Webb dissects the fundamental mechanism of control being rolled out globally: the desperate need for our consent.

The entire digital architecture - from government-backed CBDCs and stablecoins to the linchpin of Digital ID - is designed to fail without one crucial element: a captive user base.

They cannot build the digital prison if no one enters voluntarily.

Their strategy, Webb warns, is a classic “carrot and stick.”

The allure of convenience and financial incentives is the “carrot” used to lure the masses in.

Once dependency is established, “out comes the stick.”

The ultimate goal is to engineer desperation.

By attacking our wealth and controlling wealth transfers, they create a population fixated on survival.

When you are desperate, rational thought erodes.

The hierarchy of needs is weaponized; you stop worrying about civil liberties or constitutional rights when you are fighting to survive.

This is the core of the problem-reaction-solution paradigm. They create the crisis, anticipate our fearful reaction, and then offer their pre-planned, liberty-eroding “solution.”

The critical question Webb leaves us with is not how to fight back later, but how we can insulate ourselves and our communities now - to refuse the reaction and collapse their solution before it ever begins.

h/t 'Camus'