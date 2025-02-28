Enough Is Enough? The Italian People Disown & Protest The Words Of Their President

Submitted by Vincenzo Lorusso via Donbass Italia, (emphasis ours)

Months ago, a grassroot media campaign was launched in Italy intended to communicate the popular discontent with the pro-war, anti-Russia policy of the supposedly “Italy First” Government of Giorgia Meloni (elected on a platform that soon became indistinguishable from Atlanticist “Super” Mario Draghi). Themed “La Russia non e’ il mio Nemico” (Russia is not my Enemy), the campaign was promoted on billboards all over Italy to underscore the warm relationship between the Italian people and Russia. And to distance the people as much as possible from a government that contrary to its historical roots has taken Russophobia to a near British level of absurdity. The campaign was as much loved by the people as it was hated by the authorities.

But last week, while delivering his acceptance speech for a honorary degree he was being bestowed by Marseille University, Italian President Sergio Mattarella compared the current Russia regime and policies to the Third Reich. And condemned any form of dialogue as a form of appeasement similar to Europe’s concessions to Hitler.

Unsurprisingly, the speech was quickly criticized by Russia’s MFA and its spokesperson Maria Zhakarova who criticized Mattarella’s speech as offensive (as well as, we may add, ignorant of history to a shocking degree).

More notably, however, was the popular reaction to this statement made by Italy’s most senior political figure and representative of the Italian people.

A petition was soon launched, condemning the speech...

“As Italian Citizens, fully identifying ourselves with the Italy born of the Partisan Insurrection of 1945 and the values of the Constitutional Fathers, we wish to express our complete Political Solidarity with the Russian government, the expression of that People who shed the most impressive contribution of blood in the Great Patriotic War, (twenty-seven million dead) which defeated and ended the genocidal Nazi-Fascist tyranny. Our grandfathers and fathers, on other mountains and fields, challenged the enemy with weapons in hand, as did your grandfathers and fathers, paying with torture and death, nipped in the prime of life. We who saw fascism come into being, as opposed to the civilization movement composed of workers, laborers and peasants, who plowed the path for a true Europe of the Peoples, cannot besmirch history with a dystopian and erroneous vision, with unacceptable historical analogies between Russia and the Third Reich. And even lately we believe that the same struggle for a new Nazism supported and foraged by Atlanticism has continued on the fields of the Donbass, which has as its first goal the destruction of A POLITICAL EUROPE OF PEACE, WORK AND SOLIDARITY, convenient and functional to a great power defended by two oceans but not to our Peoples. Our Latin forefathers said that to err is human but to persevere is diabolical. The narrative of the Atlantic “minculpop” in the unified networks and press, the most impressive war weapon of the collective West, describes the Russian special military operation as a prodigious attack on a sovereign country, forgetting the dramatic aggression suffered for years by the Russian-speaking peoples of the Donbass and the attempt at ethnic cleansing carried out by the Ukrainian coup regime, which has a robust overtly Nazi component at its core. This is why we believe that the intervention of the government of the Russian Federation was a tragic but legitimate and inevitable reaction to the threat to the borders of the territory of Russia and its Peoples, who a few days ago had to endure tragic episodes of massacres of civilian population in the 'Kursk area and since 2014 in the Donbass involving children, women and the elderly. We do not accept this reversal of reality. The comparison with the Munich Conference of 1938 made by President Mattarella is a historical and political error that we stigmatize in the strongest terms. We are convinced that you are aware of the deep friendship and respect that binds Our Ancient Peoples; we know your unwavering patience and discernment and your respect for almost three thousand years of Our Civilization and Culture that you esteem and respect. We are not like the Baltic or Scandinavian governments; ours has always tended to be a deep and fruitful relationship, despite the fact that a fascist army invaded your country. We have memories of the generosity of so many women workers and peasants to our grandparents, betrayed and abandoned by a dictatorship with which we settled accounts. Italy's role must be to build bridges of civilization, prosperity and brotherhood in A MARE NOSTRUM OF PEACE. Anyone who follows wrong friendships, through miscalculation or political cowardice, will be destined to pay the price: this we have as a historical example. We do not want to retrace known tragedies on our continent, at a time of deep ethical, cultural and political decadence. We apologize for erroneous statements that we do not share: with facts we will try to redeem Our wounded country. We ask everyone to sign this appeal by affixing their signature.”

Impressively, and reflecting the increasing impatience of the Italian population with a game that is no longer amusing to its people, the “petition”, or letter of apology, was signed by over 25,000 signatures in a matter of days and the numbers continue to grow. As a peace offering and a sign of respect, bound volumes of all the signatures were delivered to the MFA of the Russian Federation. While the book of comments, too long to print, was delivered to Maria Zhakarova by email.

Ms Zhakarova seemed touched by the outpouring of support for Russia among ordinary Italian people and in a small ceremony with the author promised that the book of signatures will be displayed in the Museum of the Great Patriotic War.

Zakharova was presented with a petition with Italy's apology for Mattarella's statements pic.twitter.com/5QJObYrE0c — Sprinter Observer (@SprinterObserve) February 22, 2025

Another message that is reaching the embassy of the Russian federation following Mattarella’a words was delivered by Matteo Brandi, head of the Pro Italia Party/movement, a small but rapidly growing political force that may well be an alternative government in waiting in the years ahead:

“I fully share the criticism of the spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to the incautious words of President Mattarella who compared Russia's special operation in Ukraine to the Nazi aggressions of the past century. The majority of the Italian people are not enemies of Russia, they know that the real reasons for the war in Ukraine are the aggression of NATO and the Nazi-fascists in Kiev, and they remember the enormous sacrifice of 27 million dead made by the Russian and other Soviet peoples to defeat Nazism.”

Perhaps, the people of some European countries have figured out that their hapless politicians neither represent their views nor their interests and are pushing back in a more direct way.

Will Italy’s attitude change, having backed, yet again, the wrong side? Time will tell, but it is a start……