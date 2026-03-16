"Entirely Demonic": Catherine Austin Fitts Warns Financial Tsunami Coming Because Of Programmable Money

Via Greg Hunter’s USAWatchdog.com,

Catherine Austin Fitts (CAF), publisher of “The Solari Report,” has been pushing gold (and silver) as an investment for the past few years.

The record high price, even though both have come down in price a bit, has proven her right–again. Now, there is an overpowering change getting ready to hit the world. CAF says:

“What I call the Rothschild syndicate wants programmable money, and they don’t want anybody stopping it... That’s number one. The second thing is most people do not understand what is coming in terms of what the distributive ledger technology is going to do, what it is going to do to the currency markets, to the stock and bond markets. It is bubble economics and also control. ...We are talking about something that is entirely demonic. Let me give you a few examples: Mr. Smith, this is the government calling, and we know you have three children. We want one of them transgendered. You can choose which one, but if you don’t transgender one of them, we will turn off your money, and you won’t be able to feed your other children.”

CAF goes on, “You take the Covid shot or we turn your money off..."

"Programmable money is spatial control as well. If we went to a 15-minute city, your programmable money would not work outside the 15-minute city. It’s not just programmable money. If you have an electric car and you try to leave the 15-minute city, your car will not work.”

This is why CAF is working tirelessly with multiple state legislatures to put the brakes on programmable money before it’s too late.

CAF says, “We say get the guardrails up now, and don’t wait for the last mile of the highway..."

"Look at how the market is exploding. If you wait, it could be too late. The horse has left the barn without the bridal and without the saddle... Anybody in state government who is working to protect freedom, we want to do everything we can to help you do that. You can do that by protecting cash or by putting up the guardrails now so a distributive ledger cannot be used to destroy human and Constitutional rights. That’s what our focus is now.”

CAF talks about the how energy prices are the number one cost to produce just about anything.

CAF is concerned that the Iran war could impede fertilizer production. CAF says:

“We could see enormous dislocations in the food market with supply chains and prices going up. . .. If this continues, we could be talking, especially in lower income countries, of real famine on a mass scale.”

In closing, CAF says, “Gold is very attractive now as an investment position..."

"...Everybody should have a core position. . .. For general trend and direction, I don’t know of a better trend and direction than gold and silver right now.”

There is much more in the 52-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog as he goes One-on-One with the Publisher of The Solari Report, Catherine Austin Fitts, as she takes us to school on the tsunami of change hitting us all in in the face for 3.14.26.