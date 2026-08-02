Entitled Migrants Complain About Hospitality And Prices After Invading Spanish Territory

One of the most egregious fantasies promoted by liberals over the past several decades is the worshipful image of the desperate and grateful third world asylum seeker. We see it constantly in movies television and popular media; the narrative of the "huddled masses, yearning to breathe free..." This narrative has become so ingrained in western culture that it is absolutely world shattering when people find out how entitled and arrogant most migrants really are.

The flood of over 60,000 Muslim migrants from Morocco to the Spanish enclave of Ceuta has dashed a lot of progressive delusions in the past week, with migrants fresh from the beaches already looting businesses, raiding homes, attacking locals and setting fires. European officials are reluctantly admitting that the invasion is a problem that must be corrected.

The video evidence on social media is a crushing blow to the multicultural agenda, so much so that Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, complained about the optics of the images coming out of Ceuta on social media.

The images coming from Ceuta are unacceptable.



We cannot allow anyone to come to our Union without abiding by our rules.



Dangerous crossings must stop immediately. Smuggling networks must be dismantled. And returns must be swift, as our rules allow.



I tasked two Commissioners… — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 31, 2026

Spanish officials have attacked the negative response of some European leaders as "selfish" and "prejudiced", stating that the European Union would be harmed by the "polarizing" rhetoric.

But isn't this migrant horde exactly what European elites have been enabling for the past decade? Yes, it is, but the Cueta incident is happening too quickly and gaining far too much public attention. They usually prefer a "frog in a boiling pot" strategy over blatant barbarian pillaging plastered all over international news.

But it gets much worse for the multicultural cabal, because interviews with these migrants are hitting the mainstream. What these people have to say about their stay in Ceuta so far is mind blowing. The entitlement is unprecedented. Third worlders thought they were marching into a free buffet with easy access to amenities, jobs and westerners bowing at their feet.

Instead, the illegals were met with closed businesses (for safety), prices they could not afford, no jobs and hostility from other migrants who came to Ceuta legally.

People being beaten or killed (if the claims are true) is unfortunate, but then again, it seems to have worked. Large numbers of migrants are reportedly leaving Ceuta on their own because they fear backlash from the locals. There's an important lesson that could be learned her by populations across the western world:

If governments are not going to do their duty and secure national borders from invaders, then the public still has the power to make those invaders leave simply by making the lives of illegal migrants miserable. If their experiences in the west are worse than their experiences in their home country, they will go back.

Of course, the entitlement of migrants is amplified by progressive leaders in the west. Foreigners have been regaled with stories from western media about a land of plenty and a life of ease. All they have to do is make the crossing and the streets will be paved with riches for the taking. It is clear that the majority of migrants entering Ceuta were under the impression that they would be welcomed with open arms and lavished with subsidies.

Instead, the Spanish military is escorting thousands of them out of the enclave. Or, at the very least, the military is making a good show of trying to remove the migrants from the area. Meanwhile, the locals are doing the job that the government should have been doing from the beginning, which is making Ceuta so inhospitable to migrants that they will never want to go back.