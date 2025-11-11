Epoch Of Change

Authored by T.L.Davis via Substack,

I hope people are recognizing that they live in a very volatile world.

Growing up in the 60s-70s it was pretty tame. There was the Vietnam war and war protesters, there was the free-love movement, feminism and other cultural changes taking place, but the whole world was not aflame as it is now. This could only be brought about by a worldwide effort to throw it into chaos.

Chaos is the enemy of the capitalist and friend of the communist. It’s during chaos that communism can provide answers to the problems they’ve caused. But back in the 70s and 80s a lot could go on without notice. A person just working their job might not know it was happening. Today, every shiver and shrug of culture is noted, recorded and broadcast over the internet. To be ignorant of the issues today takes an intentional willingness, a refusal to be shoved out of their bliss. There is something to be said for that, even.

One of the things we advocated in the documentary Deconstruction is taking place right before our eyes. Anti-immigration countries are banding together into a solid block within the EU and the stronger they get, the more will want to join.

It’s a civil war that’s taking place, but not with weapons, with common sense and rational thinking challenging the tyrannical rule of a small group of communist bureaucrats in the EU.

I’m proud of our documentary for raising the important issues at such a crucial time. But this isn’t the end. There are only 4 or 5 of the 27 EU nations signing on to this, so there’s plenty of work to do.

Why is it important to me, or you, that this is taking place a world away? It has to do with national security, cultural restoration and the survival of civilization. The great works of art, of progress and a sense of building something for the future rests on the nations from whence we all came at some time or another.

What’s happening in the EU is the product of the globalists and the stronger they get, the weaker we are as a nation. The US is already suffering from the effects of a declining power. Its ability to produce a functional weapons system has been destroyed by the weapons bureaucracy. One might even think, through the woke military of so many years, even decades, that it’s actually sabotage that’s taken place.

The economy is a whisp of smoke and the arrangement of mirrors, the climbing GDP and such merely an inverted down-stepping chart. During Biden’s years government spending topped the GDP, trillions of printed dollars, suggesting that the GDP was keeping pace with debt, but one was fueling the other.

The point is, the focus of America was lost sometime back in the 1970s, when Nixon took the dollar off of the gold standard. It may not seem connected, but from that point onward, wages have declined while the amount paid in fiat dollars might rise, the standard of living decreases. How it’s connected, at least in my own thoughts, is that once the dollar was taken off of the gold standard, the nation became, especially in the upper echelons, focused on wealth retention rather than wealth building. Crypto is nothing less than a means to achieve that, though its dependence on electricity to make it work bothers me.

Inventions almost literally stopped about the same time and wringing more dollars out of the same technology became the intent of manufacturing. Cell phones are just radios, computers are now smaller and faster, but still work off of the original concept in the 1950s. Aircraft are still aircraft, drones are still aircraft, missiles, even the hypersonic ones, are not new technology. Automobiles, no matter how advanced or cool are no different, not even the self-driving ones. In fact, a lot of the things we find in our cars are not there for any other reason than to track the vehicle and bug it for meanspeak that will be important later after the social credit score kicks in. I prefer my 1996 F-150 to any of them and my 1985 diesel to it.

Is it any wonder that it seems like a reckoning must take place?

That allowing industries and government to control our lives is a bad idea?

That is fascism, by definition, unless they’ve changed the definition to mean anything “right,” which I think they have.

This is an epoch of change, some very drastic changes.

It’s a moment of revolution against the system on a global scale; a system that has taken whole populations and subjected them to cruel and malevolent punishment for being white, or European, or Christian. And that’s where this finally boils down to a civilizational battle.

In a world flooded by Islamists, who naturally reject the host nations and establish islands of Islam in seas of Christianity, it has to come down to a religious battle.

Right now, it’s a battle of driving more troops into Europe, or driving them out of the UK, France and Germany, in Sweden and Denmark. Hungary, Slovakia, Poland and the Czech Republic are pushing back against the experiment that has gone awry in Western Europe and attempting to keep the migrants out to start with, not because they hate migrants, but because, unlike Western Europe, they value their culture and religion.

America can draw strength from the Central and Eastern European bloc that has rejected illegal immigration rather than build a complete apparatus to deport those already there. One can understand it either as a religious battle, or a battle against communists, it works either way, because the Islamists are communists in drag. They are the communist shock troops and once the worldwide caliphate is established communism will simply slip away into the darkness of history, morphed into a religious, patriarchal tyranny.

It is the duty, in my mind, to stop it; to stop communism, Islam and anything that threatens the freedoms we’ve had in the past. I thought that would have been done by technology, that the advance of technology would create a world of individualists and it has that power to do so, but it has been coopted to become a weapon against the individual, promising security.

Anything is possible in this world, anything. All it takes is a concerted effort to achieve it. Focusing that intent is the hard part, but the lines are being drawn more definitively every day. This is the time to do it.

