Erdogan Calls For Greater Islamic Alliance To Combat Israeli 'Expansionism'

On Saturday Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a blistering speech at an Islamic schools' association event near Istanbul once again condemning Israel. But this time he ratcheted the rhetoric as the remarks came a day after a Turkish-American woman was shot during a protest by Israeli troops in the West Bank.

Erdogan essentially called for an Islamic uprising against the Jewish state, saying that a Muslim alliance of countries and populations is needed against what he called "the growing threat of expansionism" from Israel.

"The only step that will stop Israeli arrogance, Israeli banditry, and Israeli state terrorism is the alliance of Islamic countries," Erdogan said.

Via Associated Press

And in a very rare positive reference to Assad of Syria, he described that recent steps by Turkey to advance ties with Egypt and Syria are aimed fundamentally at "forming a line of solidarity against the growing threat of expansionism."

Interestingly, this would bring NATO's number two largest miliary into an indirect alliance with Iran. But improvement of Turkish ties with the Syrian state also has a lot to do with squeezing out the Kurds in northern Syria. Both Ankara and Damascus have long wanted to see US troops, who are supporting local Kurdish militias, kicked out of the region.

This week Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Erdogan in Turkey, and heavily focused their discussions on the Gaza crisis. Egypt-Israel tensions have been evident over accusations from Tel Aviv that Egyptian border troops have turned a blind eye to smuggling and underground tunnels.

Erdogan's threats against Israel have grown of late, sending Turkey's relations with Israel spiraling, and with trade embargos on a list of export items to boot.

In late July Erdogan had threatened that his country could intervene militarily in Gaza to defend Palestinians against the Israelis.

"We need to be very strong so that Israel cannot do these ridiculous things to Palestine. Just as we entered Karabakh, just as we entered Libya, we can do something similar to them," Erdogan had said in a speech to his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party.

But now given Turkish citizen (and American dual national) Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was killed Friday in the West Bank, such rhetoric from Turkish leaders is set to ratchet further.