Erdogan Threatens Operation Against Syrian Kurds If 'Integration' With Damascus Fails

Via The Cradle

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated Wednesday that Turkey will not allow Syria's fragmentation if a deal to integrate the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the Syrian military led by self-appointed President Ahmad al-Sharaa collapses.

“We have engaged all channels of diplomacy, both to preserve Syria's territorial integrity and prevent a terrorist structure from forming across our borders. We continue to use these channels with patience, sincerity, and common sense,” Erdogan explained while giving a speech to mark the Turkish parliament's re-opening. "If diplomatic initiatives are left unanswered, Turkey policy and position are clear. Turkey will not allow a deja vu to take place in Syria," he added.

AFP/Getty Images

The US-backed SDF controls large swathes of oil-rich territory in north and east Syria, which it administers under the name of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES).

The US-backed SDF was established under US guidance in 2015. It is an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which Ankara considers a terrorist organization.

Erdogan has threatened to take military action against the SDF if it does not integrate its forces into the Syrian state, based on an agreement reached with President Sharaa, the former Al-Qaeda leader, on March 10.

Turkey occupies large areas of land in northern Syria and has deployed forces against the SDF in the past. Erdogan claims Ankara needs a "buffer zone" to protect against PKK attacks.

Earlier this week, Syria's government asked factions within the military to prepare for operations against the SDF, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

According to SOHR, Turkish-aligned factions in the Syrian army were asked to "prepare for operations" against the SDF in Deir Hafer and the Tishreen Dam area. SOHR added that officials in Damascus have requested that a campaign against the SDF not take more than a week.

If launched, the operation would aim to pressure the Kurdish–dominated group into accepting the agreement signed with Damascus in the wake of the Syrian government's large-scale massacre of Alawite civilians on the country's coast.

The SDF leadership is worried the Kurds could be subjected to similar massacres if they give up their weapons and allow their fighters to integrate into the Syrian military as individuals rather than as units under Kurdish command.

SDF Press: Since this morning, HTS terrorists have continued, in a systematic manner, to target the Tishreen Dam and its surroundings with heavy weapons, including tanks and field artillery.



The shells have directly struck the dam's structure, in addition to the workers'… pic.twitter.com/PGoerFp3Bi — Rojava Network (@RojavaNetwork) October 1, 2025

Recent days have seen a significant buildup of both Syrian army forces and SDF troops on the front lines in eastern Aleppo. On Monday, SOHR reported escalating clashes, as more than 10 artillery shells struck areas around the Tishreen Dam following exchanges between the SDF and Turkish-backed Syrian factions.

Earlier in the day, SOHR sources confirmed that orders were issued to Syrian government forces to deploy “show-of-force” units with heavy vehicles, tanks, and artillery to the Deir Hafer frontline in anticipation of possible SDF operations. There are also reports that the SDF has stationed kamikaze drones, rocket launchers, and long-range artillery near the local sugar factory.

The Turkish army, which has operated against the SDF in the past, may be gearing up for a new campaign, Sharaa said earlier this month. Turkey "may act militarily if full integration is not achieved by December," Sharaa warned.

An US Military patrol set out from the city of Mansoura, west of Raqqa, heading toward the Rusafa desert area, marking the first time a US patrol has moved toward this area pic.twitter.com/5wpnME1UHZ — Rojava Network (@RojavaNetwork) October 1, 2025

In late May, Erdogan warned the SDF to "quit stalling" and integrate with the Syrian army. Turkey is currently training Syria's new extremist-dominated military.

The National reported on August 17 that Damascus is assembling a force of 50,000 to capture Deir Ezzor and Raqqa from the SDF.