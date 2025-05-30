Erik Prince Involved In Deadly Drone Attacks In Haiti

Via The Libertarian Institute

The US-installed government in Haiti has turned to American mercenaries, including Erik Prince, to fight against armed groups that now control nearly all of Port-au-Prince. Drones operated by Prince’s firm have killed hundreds, but no high-value targets.

According to the New York Times, Prince’s company has been operating drones in Haiti since March in an operation aimed at killing gang members. The Times notes the Haitian government has not announced any successful operations due to the program.

Getty Images

Pierre Esperance, who leads the National Human Rights Defense Network, told the Wall Street Journal that more than 300 people have been killed in drone strikes over the last three months.

Additionally, Prince is ramping up for a larger operation. He is looking to send 150 mercenaries to Haiti this summer and has already shipped the arms to the nation.

While now called Constellis Holdings, Prince’s defense contracting firm was initially named Blackwater. The company became infamous in 2007 when some of its mercenaries opened fire on civilians in Iraq, killing 17.

Prince is a long-time ally of the US President, and the contractors responsible for murdering the Iraqi civilians were pardoned by Trump during his first term.

Details of the current agreement between Prince and the Haitian government are unknown. The State Department denied that it is currently paying Prince. Although the US is funding Haitian police forces and Kenyan soldiers deployed to Haiti to help transfer power to the government.

The current government in Port-au-Prince was installed by Washington last year after the collapse of the Ariel Henry administration. Henry was forced from power after he left Port-au-Prince to sign an agreement with the Kenyan government that allowed Nairobi to deploy its troops to Haiti.

🚨🚨🚨



"Haiti has contracted Erik Prince (BlackWater) to eliminate gang member activity in Port-au-Prince and restore order to the capital.



Weaponized drones will be deployed to aid in the fight."



-AFPost pic.twitter.com/7bF9jI8HIB — BABS D (@Barbara14130169) May 30, 2025

Henry was Washington’s choice to lead in Port-au-Prince after the assassination of Jovenal Moise in 2021. Under Henry’s rule, gangs and armed groups took more and more control over Port-au-Prince, leading the Biden administration to enlist Kenya to send its troops to Haiti to restore order.

However, the presence of the Kenyan forces has not changed the tide in Port-au-Prince, as the gangs have taken more control in the city over the past year. Last month, Human Rights Watch reported that the Haitian government only controlled 10% of the capital.