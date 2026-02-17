Escalation: Iran, Russia, China To Hold Naval Drill In Flashpoint Strait Of Hormuz

Are Russia and China finally standing up to America's addiction to regime change wars in the Middle East? They appear to at least be flashing some muscle in this incredibly tense moment, as the US deploys no less than two nuclear-powered aircraft carriers to the region.

Russia, China, and Iran have deployed naval vessels to the Strait of Hormuz for joint exercises this week, Russian presidential aide Nikolay Patrushev announced Tuesday, according to Anadolu and Iran state media. This comes as Iran's elite IRGC Navy is already in day two of military drills in the vital oil transit point, having closed some sectors of the chokepoint.

Mehr News

In a fresh interview with Turkish media, Patrushev said Moscow is advancing a "multipolar world order on the oceans" to counter what he blasted as Western hegemony.

"We will tap into the potential of BRICS, which should now be given a full-fledged strategic maritime dimension," he said. These fresh mid-February drills are being called Maritime Security Belt 2026.

It turns out Russian and Chinese warships have already been in the region as part of prior Iran-hosted drills, and without doubt they've lingered to keep a very close eye on developments after President Trump started threatening Tehran over its nuclear as well as ballistic missiles programs.

Also coming off last month's BRICS naval drills in South Africa which were dubbed "Will for Peace 2026" - Chinese, Russian, and Iranian ships have in recent years showed deepened coordination and cooperation, in an increased number of joint drills.

"The Maritime Security Belt 2026 exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, where Russia, China, and Iran sent their ships, proved to be relevant," he added.

If the US were to launch a 'surprise' attack on Iran, it remains unlikely that either Russia or China would come to Tehran's direct aid and engage militarily with Washington.

However, it's possible more Chinese and Russian ships would be sent to patrol flashpoint waters, making things more delicate and difficult in terms of US Navy maneuvering and firing.

Likely Moscow and Beijing would team up to issue a UN Security Council condemnation, and would seek to rally the globe against another Iraq-style war in the Middle East, with likely disastrous consequences for the whole region.

The second round of Iran-US talks wrapped up Tuesday in Geneva with mixed results. The Iranians have said the sides could be headed toward a new deal, and yet diplomats have admitted it was a heavy, and not very positive or amicable atmosphere. So things remain ultra-tense and charged, to say the least.