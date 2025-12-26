Escobar: Europe's Elites Pay For The Privilege Of Losing Conflict

Authored by Pepe Escobar,

When in doubt, Europeans should always re-read Tacitus. As a true Roman, he considered that sacrifice was only worthy if conducted at the service of the motherland. In his time, the Roman Empire. In our time, that would be civilization-state Italy.

Tacitus was a keen student of Resistance – reflecting on the worthiness of the heroic deaths of those condemned to suicide by Nero and Domitian. He followed all the legal battles, the condemnation of lay martyrs such as Seneca. He talks about them with veneration; but branded their sacrifice as sterile.

Tacitus refused the temptation of heroism – and asked himself if between the ardor of disdain and vile obsequiousness a path could be found exempt from vaingloriousness.

He certainly didn’t see this path in the future of Rome. He experienced life under absolute power – today that would be under the yoke of the European Union (EU) and European Commission (EC) – and noted that to exercise it or be submitted by it was equally degrading.

The questions he could not answer are eternal. Whether a people protagonist of History and enjoying domination is able to be worthy of it; whether it’s possible for those who govern to remain wise; and for those who are subjects, what to do to not humiliate themselves.

To History and politics, Tacitus posed only moral questions. For him, the only possible salvation will come via moral healing.

He quoted some verses of brilliant poet Lucan, who was also a victim of Nero – who wrote that considering “the most serious calamities” one “had proof that not towards our security are the gods solicitous, but of our punishment”.

All these questions apply now to Europeans being subjugated by appallingly mediocre warmongering elites – who are only speeding up a negative vortex way more serious than the decadence of Rome. While “the Gods” are Olympically oblivious of the punishment inflicted on mere – taxpaying – mortals.

Throwing Money Into a Black Void

Enter the latest European elite scam: the decision to hand over to the “criminal organization” in Kiev – President Putin’s terminology – a cool 90 billion euros joint loan for 2026-2027, at 0% interest rate. Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic officially refused to be part of the scam.

This joint EU borrowing – funds that they don’t have in the first place – automatically turns into EU debt. The onus will be on EU-wide taxpayers. Not only they will be stripped of 90 billion euros of their hard earned income coupled with high taxes; they will pay European banks for the “privilege”. Everyone in the corridors of the EC in Brussels knows that only in interest, EU member-states will have to pay over 3 billion euros a year.

The imperative corollary: funds for health services, education and social rights will go even more down the drain than at present.

It’s key to be reminded that this sweet loan will only cover two years to keep the Kiev gang on life support. Afterwards, it will be yet another scam. And even the sweet loan won’t be enough for 2026-2027 – covering only two-thirds of the black hole in Kiev.

The conditions for the loan are mind-boggling. Kiev will repay it if – and the operative word is an impossible “if” – receives “full reparations” from Russia. The EC in Brussels has stipulated the total amount at over half a trillion euros.

It gets even juicier. Before the loan, the EC had previously declared Ukraine insolvent; and announced that it could not provide loans to Kiev. Still, they forced themselves to come up with this latest sweet loan: direct financing, a de facto grant.

According to Ukraine’s lead negotiator Rustem Umerov:

“there are two scenarios: 1 – if the conflict ends, the funds will go toward rebuilding the country; 2 – if aggression continues, Ukraine expects €40–45 billion annually for defense and security.” Both scenarios are absurd. First: Moscow – as the victor in the conflict – will never agree to finance the rebuilding of Ukraine via its own sovereing wealth fund stolen by Europeans. Second: the Kiev gang is already positioning itself to be showered with more free money, as in “if aggression continues…”

This whole circus is in progress because the EU failed to steal the Russian sovereign wealth funds for good – no matter the tsunami of spin speculating on who finally “betrayed” who (arguably France’s Le Petit Roi dumped the German BlackRock chancellor at the final stage of the negotiations).

What matters in the end is that a few economists with an IQ above a Brussels room temperature warned their “leaders” that if the “robbery” (Putin’s terminology) of Russia would go on, nations holding sovereign wealth funds – from Asia to the Persian Gulf – would always regard them not as savings but as high risk investments, with catastrophic consequences.

There are no illusions in Moscow. Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitri Medvedev noted that “Brussels thieves” have not ditched their plans. Additionally, the toxic Medusa in charge of the EC had already stated that Russian assets can be unblocked only by a qualified majority vote – as in, for instance, two-thirds or three-quarters of the total number of member-state voters.

Tacitus would have approved Putin’s lapidary evaluation of the EU: “They [the previous US administration] believed Russia could be easily broken up and dismantled. European ‘swine underlings’ immediately joined the efforts of that previous American administration, hoping to profit from our country’s collapse: to reclaim what had been lost in earlier historical periods and to exact a form of revenge. As has now become evident to all, every one of those attempts, every destructive design against Russia, has ended in complete and total failure”.

Watch Those European Bonds

The 90 billion euro sweet loan is just the top of a deep, deep iceberg. Add to it the – still non-existent – funds to keep weaponizing Kiev as well as buying gas, fuel and electric energy, as Ukraine is totally dependent on the EU. In parallel, the EU lost the Russian market: in 2021, before the start of the SMO, the EU was exporting 90 billion euros a year to Russia.

The burning question of how much will it take to rebuild Ukraine has now reached forest fire territory. A 2024 World Bank study placed it at 600 bilion euros – to be paid in full by an EU locked in a Forever War mindset.

Considering how Russia is now on a roll bombing key Ukrainian military infrastructure, the final cost of the European adventure – after Napoleon and Hitler, now it’s the EU/NATO Coalition of Hell’s turn – may easily reach and surpass 1 trillion euros, complete with European-wide de-industrialization; loss of global competitivity; loss of the Russian market; an array of US tariffs; and total vassalization imposed by the Empire of Chaos.

As if all this concentric black void was not enough, German finance experts warn that the yield on European bonds is rising fast. After all, no one in his right mind will lend money to these Forever Wars “elites” at a low interest rate.

So the name of the game now is high risk – at the systemic level. This includes: governments refinancing debt at higher rates; corporations refinancing on even worse terms; banks tightening lending standards.

In a nutshell: Capital is flowing out of weak balance sheets. And bonds always move first, because they assess cash flows, not European warmongering narratives.

Every serious crisis starts with rising interest rates. 0% for Ukraine does not even qualify as a fairy tale. What matters, for starters, is what bank sharks will charge on that sweet 90 billion grant.

Don’t count on an European axis of sanity suddenly stepping up to save the former apex of civilization. That may take generations. Meanwhile, Tacitus applies. The Gods seem to be totally relishing the punishment inflicted on mere – taxpaying – mortals.