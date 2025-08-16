Escobar: Putin-Trump Summit Went Much Better Than Expected
There are few details about what exactly was discussed in the meeting, but Russian officials have made it clear that they’re pleased with how it went, says veteran geopolitical analyst, Pepe Escobar.
There were even some indications that a serious US-Russia reset could be on the horizon.
"Even according to President Trump himself, they came to agreement on several important points and only a few are left.
So this implies, serious discussions not only about Ukraine, a possible resolution in Ukraine, and of course we we have no idea about the terms and the parameters, but a reset, a serious reset of US-Russia relations."