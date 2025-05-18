EU Establishment Fumes As "Far Right" Romanian Candidate Closes In On Presidential Win

When EU backed officials in Romania fabricated the accusation that right leaning presidential candidate Calin Georgescu was only popular because of a Russian disinformation operation on social media, the most common assumption was that this was purely a political stunt to draw voters away from his campaign. Instead, the establishment surprised many around the world with Georgescu's arrest and eventual disqualification from the race.

To this day there is still no concrete evidence that Russia had any hand in the candidate's campaign or made any measurable effort to sway the election in his favor.

At bottom, Georgescu was the clear favorite to win exactly because he was a populist, nationalist and wanted to keep Romania out of the Ukraine conflict. This is what the Romanian people want. However, the qualities that endeared him to the public were also the qualities that made him a target for removal. The strategy has only resulted in even greater defiance by the voters and given a clear boost to George Simion, the conservative alternative.

Georgescu has thrown his support behind Simion, a self proclaimed fan of MAGA and a staunch opponent of Romanian involvement in Ukraine. Simion recently crushed the existing government coalition in the do-over elections, causing Romania's Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu to resign. The final election, slated for this Sunday, will finally end the chaos of the uncertain election process.

As critics of the action to stifle the populist movement point out, the government only seems to have made voters more galvanized against the status quo. It's clear that the progressive multiculturalist seat of power in Europe is fading, and they are willing to use any authoritarian means necessary to "save democracy".

The problem is that the more the European Union squeezes their fist around member nations, the more countries end up slipping through their fingers. Simion's odds of winning the election are high. High enough, in fact, that the progressive media has unleashed a rancid flood of swampy propaganda attacking the candidate in preparation of his likely victory.

Within the past two days we have seen some incredibly biased and manipulative headlines.

The Guardian says: ‘Between a mathematician and a Trump-loving hooligan’: Romania’s stark presidential choice

From the Washington Post: A Russian-stoked protest movement lifts a MAGA-like populist in Romania

From Politico: Romania’s Simion wants a broad coalition. Good luck with that.

From The New York Times (in reference to Simion's possible win): Romania Is About to Experience Disaster

From Foreign Policy: Romania’s Far Right Is More Extreme Than You Think

This is not journalism, this is agit-prop for the globalist oligarchy. CNN only referred to Simion as "A MAGA Courting Populist", which is generally true, but in their tiny leftist minds this accusation alone is a kind irredeemable condemnation.

The reaction from the corporate media in the west reveals how valuable Romania is for the future plans of NATO and the EU. Sitting directly on Ukraine's southwest border with access to the Black Sea, Romania would be a key strategic position in a future war with Russia should Europe be insane enough to pursue a conflict. There is also the matter of the European population becoming increasingly disenchanted with the progressive elites in power. Their open border policies and carbon controls have nearly destroyed most of the union and left it in third world shambles.

A win for populists in Romania could herald even greater wins by other nationalist parties across the continent in the next few years.