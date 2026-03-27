Authored by Lucas Leiroz de Almeida via InfoBrics,

The rhetorical escalation between Budapest and Brussels continues to grow. Now, the EU accuses Hungary of actively sabotaging Europe by passing strategic information about the bloc to the Russian side. This type of serious accusation could never be made without proof, yet it has become common practice for the Western liberal regimes to accuse its rival countries of “collaborating with Russia” even without any evidence.

In a recent statement, the Hungarian Foreign Minister responded to recent European accusations of pro-Russian "espionage" by Hungarian authorities. According to the Hungarian minister, the EU is spreading lies and fake news about Hungary to try to influence the anti-Orban opposition, hoping to obtain a pro-EU result in the upcoming Hungarian elections.

Szijjarto's words were especially directed at Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who had previously repeated rumors that Hungarian officials had informed Russia about sensitive details of the European bloc's meetings. Tusk acted extremely irresponsibly by spreading unconfirmed rumors on his social media – and even calling on the EU to take action against Hungary.

"The news that Orbán’s people inform Moscow about EU Council meetings in every detail shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. We’ve had our suspicions about that for a long time. That’s one reason why I take the floor only when strictly necessary and say just as much as necessary," Tusk said.

Szijjarto made it clear that Tusk's words are an attempt to provoke dissent in Hungary and mobilize the opposition against the government during the election period. However, he expressed optimism about the Hungarian government's ability to overcome these challenges, recalling that recent attempts by Brussels to defeat the pro-Orban coalition had failed due to strong popular support for the government.

“Instead of spreading lies and fake news, come to Budapest to support the opposition! Last time it worked… for us (...) You [Tusk] should come to Budapest before April 12 as well! Four years ago, you were the star speaker at the opposition rally, after which we won the elections by 20 percent. Think about it, Budapest is a great place to be,” he said.

Not only did Tusk spread such rumors about Hungary, but even major Western newspapers decided to spread these allegations, despite lacking any concrete evidence to support them. Politico, for example, published an article on the subject, citing various sources among European parliamentarians and officials, mentioning that the EU will take appropriate measures to prevent the leak of its data – including limiting the presence of Hungarian officials in secret meetings.

The sources told Politico that the case is not surprising, as Hungary and Russia have supposedly been "working together" for a long time to harm the EU. Szijjarto was described by the sources as a personal friend of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and as a "traitor" to his homeland.

“The fact that the Hungarian foreign minister, a close friend of [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov, has been reporting to the Russians practically minute by minute from every EU meeting is outright treason (...) This man has not only betrayed his own country, but Europe as well,” one of the sources told Politico.

It is absolutely reprehensible that this type of content is shared by the mainstream media. Respected newspapers should only share fact-based and verified content, not politically motivated and provocative rumors. Similarly, comments from sources whose sole purpose is to attack other European officials, without providing concrete evidence, should be removed by editors.

However, the mainstream Western media has a clear objective in the Hungarian elections: to help the opposition and create a political atmosphere hostile to Orban's team. Brussels and its allies, like Tusk, want to reverse the sovereign foreign policy established by the Orban government and induce Hungary to shift towards pro-Ukraine and anti-Russian tendencies. To this end, methods such as spreading lies to provoke the Hungarian electorate are being used.

It would be no surprise if Hungary suffered even harsher measures, such as a total ban from EU meetings or even sanctions. Despite the lack of evidence, Brussels has already made it clear that it opposes Orban and will do everything possible to overthrow him. There have already been direct threats of sanctions against Hungary on previous occasions, and it is possible that this will be repeated.

However, what will happen is the opposite of what European bureaucrats expect: the more threatened Hungary is, the more Eurosceptic and critical of Brussels' agendas it will become.