The EU Is Already Sharpening Its Knives Against Hungary With Plan To Strip Voting-Rights

Via Remix News,

The European Parliament will send a fact-finding mission to Hungary in mid-April to assess the latest developments regarding the rule of law, and 19 EU member states are already ready to take away Hungary’s voting rights.

The EUobserver claims that “rule of law in Hungary continues to deteriorate,” which is why EU institutions are considering accelerating sanctions under Article 7 of the Treaty.

This claim comes even as Marine Le Pen is banned from running for office in France on trumped-up charges as well as the presidential frontrunner in Romania, Călin Georgescu, being banned from running for president and suffering a show-trial arrest.

NEW: Le Pen slams yesterday's court ruling barring her from standing in the presidential election.



"People say this is a judicial decision. No, it's a political decision.



Maybe next time I should arrive on my knees with a rope around my neck to make things easier for you?" pic.twitter.com/HmW3AsLpIG — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) April 1, 2025

At the same time, Germany is working on banning the largest opposition party in the country, the Alternative for Germany (AfD), all in a clear breach of fundamental democratic rights.

“According to an EU source in the European Council, 19 EU member states are already ready to move forward to take away Hungary’s voting rights. However, any real steps would require the agreement of all 26 other member states,” the article reads.

The author suggests that as a first step, four-fifths of countries could establish that there is a clear risk of a serious breach of the EU’s fundamental values ​​in Hungary.

The European Parliament will send a fact-finding mission to Hungary in mid-April to assess the latest developments in the rule of law in the country.

Dutch Green MEP Tineke Strik called on the European Commission and the Council of the EU to take firm action against Hungary’s allegedly deteriorating rule of law situation.

Read more here...