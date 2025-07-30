Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico at the start of this week lambasted the West's approach to the Russia-Ukraine war in a video message, accusing European leaders of acting recklessly and intentionally misleading Moscow, also while Europe prioritizes calls for peace in Gaza but still remains silent concerning the same for Ukraine. He went so far as to suggest that European leaders are tired of peace.

"It seems some European leaders have grown weary of eight decades of peace," Fico remarked, highlighting how easy a broader NATO-Russia war could be sparked.

He emphasized that smaller countries like Slovakia have no interest in being part of such escalation and confrontation while cautioning against the assumption that such a bigger conflict could be managed and restrained.

He said that Russia's decision to invade militarily broke international law, but that context is vital and cannot be ignored, pointing to the Donbass civil war and constant NATO expansion over the decades.

Below are more of his criticisms as translated and presented in Russia's RT:

Whereas dozens of countries backed a call for ceasefire in Gaza, “no joint call … for an immediate end to the war and for peace” was organized concerning Ukraine, he lamented. According to Fico, his attempt to initiate a comparable declaration at the European Council has failed. “It seems that the leaders of some countries in Europe are already tired and bored of 80 years of peace.” “Artificially provoking a conflict between one of the NATO member states and Russia is easy. History gives us thousands of examples of how to do it. And what happens then?” he questioned, warning that those thinking they could control such a clash are gravely mistaken.

Fico also accused European leaders of strategic failure concerning their efforts to punish and isolate Russia through sanctions, stating that the Russian economy is now perceived by many to be stronger than Germany’s, something unimaginable within just years ago.

"The Ukraine conflict has no military solution...the West had no interest in ending the war back in April 2022 when such a real possibility existed. The West naively believed that it could use Ukraine as a battering ram to weaken Russia." —PM Fico

The outspoken prime minister, who has survived an assassination attempt, has in the recent past asserted that Ukraine will never join NATO "on my watch" - adding that Kiev's membership the Western military alliance "would be a good basis for a World War III."