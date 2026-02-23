EU Leaders Furious At Hungary's Double Veto Defeat Of Anti-Russia Measures

Hungary strikes again... As the European Union confirms no agreement Monday on a proposed 20th package of sanctions against Russia, EU leaders are furious at Budapest.

The majority of EU states were hoping to unveil their next round of punitive sanctions in time for the four year anniversary of the grinding war, on Tuesday. But instead Hungary came in with a resounding veto, and not just one - but two.

via Atlatszo

"This is a setback and message we did not want to send today, but the work continues," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in response to the failed passage.

The sanctions weren't the only major anti-Moscow move vetoed by Hungary. It in fact exercised a double-veto, further infuriating Brussels leadership:

A €90 billion emergency loan for Kyiv and a new package of sanctions against Moscow are being held up by Budapest over an energy dispute involving the transit of Russian oil through the Soviet-era Druzbha pipeline. "We should not tie together things that are not connected to each other at all," High Representative Kaja Kallas said on Monday morning before heading to a meeting of foreign affairs ministers that was intended to approve the sanctions. "But let us listen to them explaining the reasons why they are blocking, and then see whether there are possibilities to overcome."

Others also vented their anger and frustration, with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressing to reporters, "I am astounded about the Hungarian position."

The top German diplomat added: "I don’t think it’s right if Hungary uses its own fight for freedom to betray European sovereignty."

And Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys asserted he was "really upset and frustrated" with Hungary, alleging that Budapest's motives "are not based in European needs, they are not based in European security interests."

Poland weighed in too, with its Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski saying, "I would have expected a much greater feeling of solidarity from Hungary for Ukraine." He further described of the Orban government, "The ruling party managed to create a climate of hostility towards the victim of aggression. And then it is now trying to exploit that in the general election. It's quite shocking."

🤝 The Brusselians & Kyiv are interfering in Hungary’s election because they want our patriotic government out so they can impose their plans.

❌ They cannot cut us off from Russian energy, force Ukraine’s EU accession, make us send money, or drag us into war.

🇭🇺 Hands off!… pic.twitter.com/c2a1sNbEXw — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) February 23, 2026

Sikorski additionally claimed Hungary has forgotten what it's like to resist a Russian military invasion, in apparent reference to the Soviet invasion of Budapest in 1956.

But Hungary remains unflinching in the face of this pressure and avalanche of criticisms. "No one has the right to put our energy security at risk," said Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó