EU Leaders Want 'Drone Wall' Protecting Eastern Flank From Russian Incursions

European Union leaders are mulling a joint "drone wall" to boost Europe's defenses, according to European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier from Brussels.

He previewed that EU Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius will participate in meeting representatives of seven frontline EU member states, listed as Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Latvia, Bulgaria, Romania - as cited in Bloomberg. The Ukrainian government is also expected to send representatives to the meeting.

It comes after earlier this month there were several alleged breaches of NATO members' airspace by Russian drones or jets. Also, NATO's 'eastern flank' countries have grown more and more alarmed.

The September 9th Polish instance was the most serious, given Warsaw accused Russia of intentionally sending a 'wave' of drones - up to 19 - which resulted in its military urgently scrambling jets to track them.

Following this, there was a Russian drone which was tracked by Romanian fighter jets, before it went back into Ukrainian airspace.

But the Estonian instance has been the most interesting and controversial, given the wildly contrasting narratives being presented.

The Estonian foreign ministry had described that three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets "entered Estonian airspace without permission and remained there for a total of 12 minutes."

With the publication of a map by the Estonian Ministry of Defense which purports to show the breach and Russian flight path, some pundits have argued the jets were only in the country's exclusive economic zone for fishing. But others have said that the jets violated airspace within 12 miles from the coastline, making it an incursion into Estonia's sovereign territory.

Here is a map regarding Estonian airspace violation by 🇷🇺.

🔹 The violation took place over the Gulf of Finland.

🔹 The 3x MiG-31 flew parallel to the 🇪🇪 state border from east to west and entered 🇪🇪 airspace to a depth of less than 10 km.

Regardless, European officials are denouncing the "brazen" violation, and are pushing for greater EU/NATO anti-air defense initiatives to protect against Russia.

Moscow has rejected the charges, instead saying via the defense ministry and state media:

In a brief statement on Saturday, the Defense Ministry said three MiG-31s were conducting a routine flight from Karelia Region, east of Finland, to an airfield in Kaliningrad Region, a Russian exclave bordering Poland and Lithuania. The jets flew over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, more than 3 kilometers from Estonia’s Vaindloo island, “without violating Estonian airspace,” the MOD said. “The flight was carried out in strict accordance with international airspace regulations and without crossing the borders of other countries,” the ministry added.

This has not convinced Estonia or its allies, with Prime Minister Kristen Michal saying "NATO’s response to any provocation must be united and strong. We consider it essential to consult with our allies to ensure shared situational awareness and to agree on our next joint steps" - in reference to consultations over Article 4.