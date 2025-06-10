"The EU Is Not Europe!" - Marine Le Pen Rallies Nationalists In Call For Rebirth Of Europe's Nations

Authored by Thomas Brooke via Remix News,

French nationalist politician Marine Le Pen launched a scathing attack on the trajectory of the European Union at the Patriots for Europe rally in France on Monday, declaring, “We don’t want to leave Europe. We want out of this Europe, because it is not Europe.”

Addressing a crowd of allies and supporters from across the continent, Le Pen opened her speech with a rejection of the EU’s current direction, accusing it of becoming a “merchant, wokist, ultraliberal empire” that tramples national sovereignty and democratic choice.

“Our Europe does not reside in Brussels,” Le Pen said. “What we are seeing today on our continent is in no way European. It is a counterfeit, a cold, fleshless, soulless machine.” She accused the European Union of replacing citizens with “interchangeable masses,” nations with “administered regions,” and elected leaders with “provincial governors.”

Framing the current political moment as a turning point in European history, Le Pen warned, “This is no ordinary hour. This is not just a political step. It is a fracture in history, a moment of truth where much more than the fate of a mandate or a parliament is at stake. What is at stake here is the freedom of peoples, the dignity of peoples, the existence of our nations.”

Her speech celebrated the formation of the Patriots for Europe group in the European Parliament, now the third-largest bloc, comprising nationalist and conservative parties, including the Netherlands’ PVV, Hungary’s Fidesz, Austria’s FPÖ, Italy’s Lega, and Spain’s Vox. “This group is as united as the fingers of one hand, united by a shared vision of life and the world, but also united by a great political project for our homelands and our Europe,” she told the crowd.

She paid tribute to allies like Hungary’s Viktor Orbán — calling Hungary “a beacon nation in Europe” —and Geert Wilders, praising the Dutch leader for collapsing the Dutch government last week after a row over asylum policy. “Because Geert Wilders chose to leave the coalition government precisely to prevent his country from being flooded with immigrants,” she said.

Le Pen also accused Brussels of silencing critics, warning that opposition voices were increasingly being criminalized. “In this European Union, as you will have noticed, any assertion of identity becomes an offense. Any desire for sovereignty is heresy. Any idea of freedom is suspect. Any criticism is labeled a conspiracy. Any opposition is branded as subversion, criminalized, and prosecuted.”

She warned that Europe’s bureaucratic elite were preparing for war while ignoring domestic insecurity. “All the European Parliament’s thematic committees are actively, I would say compulsively, preparing for a war in the east,” she said. “We, the peoples of Europe, who know the price of blood, do not want war.”

Taking aim at French President Emmanuel Macron, she mocked his posturing on the international stage while violence and chaos go unaddressed at home. “Who can seriously believe that Emmanuel Macron’s France could wage a major war when he is already incapable of managing the chaos that reigns on match nights 200 meters from the Élysée Palace?”

Calling for a rebirth of European civilization based on “democracy, identity, and technology,” she promised that any future transfer of powers in the EU would require a referendum and that no new country should be admitted without a vote.

“We will make free trade agreements conditional on social justice, respect for our standards, and fair protection for our industries. Above all, we will give the people of Europe back their most sacred right to choose who comes into their country and who stays,” she said.

Le Pen closed with a call to action, “The future belongs to those who fight, not to those who comment, not to those who lie down, but to those who stand up. So yes, Europe can still be reborn, but only on one condition: that its children fight for it… Long live the Patriots for Europe! Long live the nations and long live a Europe of free peoples.”

