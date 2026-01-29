EU Poised To Label IRGC A Terror Org, Boosting Potential Trump Strikes On Iran

The European Union may be on the verge of taking a step it has long avoided: formally branding Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization. This as France and Spain, previously the bloc's vocal key holdouts, abruptly signaled a change of heart.

Paris and Madrid's reversal injects new momentum into what has so far been a largely symbolic but politically explosive move, one Brussels has repeatedly delayed despite mounting pressure. The timing of this impending potential change could signal that Europe is collectively ready to sign off on President Trump's potential new military attacks on the Islamic Republic. It will make it 'legally' easier to wage war.

via ispionline

Europe has long been more restrained when it comes to US military actions abroad, but the Jan.3rd attack on Venezuela and forced removal of longtime President Maduro resulted in a muted EU response, which was widely interpreted as quiet approval. So for the EU, its leaders might be fine with Tehran being targeted next.

On Wednesday, just one day before EU foreign ministers are scheduled to convene in Brussels to debate the issue, the Elysée announced its change in thinking in the following:

"France supports the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the European list of terrorist organizations."

The IRGC stands accused by the West of directing Iran's crackdown of domestic unrest, after economic-driven protests took over town and city streets this month.

Thousands died, but Iran officials have pointed to armed saboteurs being mixed in among the peaceful demonstrators, leading to mayhem and a high death toll.

The United States, Canada, and Australia have already blacklisted the IRGC, while Germany and the Netherlands have for years pressed the EU to follow suit. Italy has also shifted its position earlier this week related to the recent protests.

Importantly, the US had branded Maduro as head of a 'terrorist organization' (the so-called Cartel of the Suns, which had a dubious existence) just before launching regime change action against him, resulting in him facing federal charges in New York.

The IRGC being branded as such in Europe would also aid in Washington's case for war against Iran, given the organization reports directly to the Ayatollah, and is effectively the most important military-security group at the top of the command chain.