EU Publishes Delusional 72 Hour Bug Out Bag Video In Preparation For War

With all the insufferable quirkiness of a drunken liberal wine-mom, EU Commissioner for humanitarian aid and crisis management, Hadja Lahbib, explains the "essentials" of an emergency go-bag in a video designed for the average European facing epic disaster should NATO (minus the US) go to war.

The European Union has prepared a survival advisory for a 72-hour bug out bag in preparation for war against Russia.



"In the EU we must think different because the threats are different, we must think bigger because the threats are bigger too," Lahbib told reporters.

Roxana Mînzatu, the Commissioner for preparedness, added that the bloc is "not starting from scratch".

"The COVID pandemic has shown that the added value of acting together in solidarity, in coordination, in the European Union framework is absolutely crucial, This is what makes us more efficient, makes us stronger," she said.

Keep in mind, these are the same people that ridiculed the preparedness movement only ten years ago and then accused survivalists of being "hoarders" during the covid lockdowns. Suddenly the EU elites claim to be concerned about the survival pantries of the citizenry and this may be a signal of expanding hostilities between Europe and Russia.

The advice given, however, is not useful and one can only conclude that the EU is only trying to make it look like they care should the geopolitical situation go sideways. Hadja Lahbib's video is not tongue-in-cheek parody - She is quite serious. She claims that in her travels around Europe she gathered perspectives on emergency survival that were eventually applied to the EU go-bag recommendations.

A true 72 hour survival kit (which is not what the EU is actually promoting here) would only be useful for short term natural disasters as a means to get to a safe place with the assumption of extensive government aid. It could also be used to shelter in place, but again, relying on government aid and emergency services to arrive swiftly. A long term widespread crisis like a near-peer war would require extensive preps well beyond a few days.

For example, the bare minimum standard for a survival food supply is three months. Why? Because that's how long it generally takes government agencies to show up and start repairing damage to essential services (Think about what happened with FEMA in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene - That response took a whole election and a new presidential administration). Also consider the fact that what little government aid is available during a broad spectrum crisis will end up being consumed quickly as public desperation grows.

Beyond slow response time, needy citizens with no preps will need to consider the cost of government reliance. What will emergency agencies demand from you in exchange for their help? Will you disarm? Take a battery of experimental vaccines? Will your political background determine your access to government help? There's a lot to consider but the worst possible scenario is that you become a refugee completely reliant on bureaucrats for you and your family's sustenance.

European governments are currently flirting with the notion of WWIII, yet at no point did they suggest that their citizens purchase radiation treatments like Potassium Iodide or equipment like a Geiger Counter in the event of fallout. The almost whimsical tone on display is a far cry from the comprehensive Civil Defense efforts of the Cold War era.

In other words, if a legitimate national or international disaster did arise, most Europeans would be screwed. It's almost as if they are being deliberately set up for failure by EU officials.