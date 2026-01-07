EU Strategery

Authored by T.L.Davis,

The EU, so desperate to exert their dictatorial powers, to feel the exhilarating rush of adrenaline from smashing someone’s face with the butt of a rifle, has revealed itself. It is that rarest of all birds, both fascist and communist in its outlook on the world. Having been able to conquer most of Western Europe with a simple change in immigration policy it is heady with success, brazen and anxious to lead the entire world from a small office in Brussels.

The aggressive, hostile EU is like a drunk trolling a bar looking for a fight. It chose to make Ukraine its sidekick, someone already subject to Russian aggression, who could be sent out to make loud claims and kick the bullies in the knees, while the EU sat back, waiting for an opportunity to bring big brother into the fray. Big brother, in this case, is NATO.

The EU has no army. To liken it to the United States, it would be as if there were no American troops, but National Guard from every state and even some foreign guard units to throw at their enemies. The EU supports Ukraine and threaten every day to intervene in that conflict to help Ukraine, but the EU has no money, it has no troops. Their intent is to take funds from all of their member states and give that to Ukraine to help fight Russia. It’s like the IRS extracting taxes to give to Somalian day care centers (an issue that needs resolution here).

While the Ukrainian people have my sympathy and I wish nothing other than that this war would end and Ukraine could live in peace, have elections and elect their leaders, the EU is against that. They’ve done all they can to prevent peace and now threaten Russia with an extension of the war.

All of this relies on NATO, the bulk of that force being made up of American military units. NATO was designed to deter the Soviet Union from being able to gain a foothold in Europe from which to strike the US. To that extent is has article 5 promises to enter the war on behalf of any member state that suffers from Soviet aggression and has laid somewhat dormant since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

It’s a different world, now, and these peons who run the EU and NATO believe that because big brother might be able to beat up some drunk in a bar, inciting violence to invoke it is stupid. But that’s the course they’ve chosen. Only now, they seem to believe that they are the puppet masters of the world. It’s bold, I have to give them that, but anyone can see through their tactics.

The latest move is to defend both Denmark and Greenland, but with what troops? NATO troops. Okay. So, largely an American-based group is going to go to war with America to protect Greenland under Danish control to establish the superiority of the EU?

Hubris is all that comes to mind. It’s radical and dangerous, but the EU has become used to standing on quicksand throwing rocks at those on shore, threatening them with lawsuits if they don’t come and help them gather rocks. There’s no limit to the illogical nature of their reasoning.

What it has done effectively, though, is it has placed them at odds both with Russia and the United States. This is what happens when local featherweights are given power, any power. They exaggerate their value by their associations with larger organizations until they come to believe that they are the masters of their masters. They become a Rasputin of sorts on the global stage. It’s the same with the WEF, the WHO, etc. If they can corrupt leaders of nations they can effectively control those nations with bribes and threats.

Holdouts like Hungary and Viktor Orban threaten that control. They submit to punishment rather than being bought off and any resistance is characterized as pro-Russian. That Orban has been able to survive the constant drumbeat of harassment from the EU is a miracle and recent polls show that the EU just might win the propaganda war it has unleashed on Orban. If it does, and Orban is defeated in April, it will be the end of Europe as it was once known. They will simply be the Greater Middle East, but with nukes.

That all of this is built on propaganda and censoring opposition views should alarm the world. The tactics are clearly both fascist and communist. The EU is the instigator of violence and world wars, but hold no territory of their own. They are a bureaucratic assembly, nothing more. NATO is the same, yet they preen around like the drivers of world policy, the headmaster to whom all nations must answer.

If the US thought it was safe from the warmongering of the EU it’s mistaken. The EU criticizes Russia and attempts to rally the world against it, just as it criticizes the US and is trying to rally the world against it. They pretend to be the champions of the victimized while they attempt to victimize.

What they should recognize, that the world recognizes already, is that they have used strategery to place themselves on a war footing with both the US and Russia. What they should be worried about, is that they may be the catalyst for a renewed alliance between those two nations against it, their now common enemy.