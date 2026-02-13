EU Weighs Deploying Training Sites In Ukraine As Kremlin Warns: 'Legitimate Targets'

The European Union is weighing plans to set up two military bases inside Ukraine to train fresh troops - a move Moscow has already warned could make them targets of military strikes.

"We have been discussing the training of the Ukrainian soldiers, also on the soil of Ukraine," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Wednesday. "We have identified two training centers that could be used for that purpose."

The Kremlin made clear just a month ago: "The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns that the deployment of military units, military facilities, warehouses, and other infrastructure of Western countries on Ukrainian territory will be classified as foreign intervention, posing a direct threat to the security of not only Russia but also other European countries," according to the warning of spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

Western governments have already trained tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops over the course of the four-year grinding war with Russia - but this has been concentrated in countries like Britain, Denmark, and Poland.

The Western training of Ukraine forces was happening long before the current war: Below is a Spanish military instructor (right) training a group of Ukrainian soldiers at the army base of Toledo, on December 2, 2022 - according to El Pais...

AFP/Elpais

On Thursday, Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov accused Europe of accelerating preparations for direct confrontation. "The militarization of Europe is continuing at an accelerated pace, openly aimed at preparing for a military confrontation with Russia," he said.

He added that "The territories are being rapidly fortified, and the relevant infrastructure is being improved."

The alleged 'NATOization' of Ukraine was a prime reason Moscow listed for going to war in the first place. Since Putin's 'special military operation' next door, the opposite trend has happened: NATO is firmly ensconced in Kiev, in terms of the billions in weapons, equipment, and funds already poured in.

Meanwhile, the EU has just this week approved a fresh $100 billion loan package for Ukraine.

As for proposed 'EU bases' - it's hard to see this as in reality less than a full NATO established outpost in Ukraine. Russian leadership will see it as a recipe from taking the proxy war toward a full blown conflict directly with NATO.

The minute an 'EU base' comes under Russian aerial attack, the gloves would be off, and NATO would likely seize the opportunity to enter the conflict directly against a nuclear-armed superpower.