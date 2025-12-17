Europe Establishes Hague-Based Reparations Commission For Ukraine

Top European officials met on Tuesday in The Hague in order to establish an international commission to oversee eventual reparations to compensate Ukraine for Russia's military invasion. President Volodymyr Zelensky and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas were present for the high level talks in The Netherlands.

The International Claims Commission for Ukraine will assess and decide on claims for reparations, and will determine and discharge any amount to be paid out. This is likely to see hundreds of billions of dollars eventually flow to Ukraine for the sake of rebuilding and keeping the civic services sector afloat after nearly four years of war.

The treaty to establish the commission has been signed by 35 countries at Tuesday's conference. It also has the involvement of Strasbourg-based Council of Europe, which is a 46-nation group protecting human rights on the continent. The new commission is going to be based in The Hague.

Zelensky welcomed the newly established mechanism, declaring that Russia "paying for its crimes" was "exactly where the real path to peace begins." He added: "This war and Russia’s responsibility for it must become a clear example so that others learn not to choose aggression," and followed with, "We must make Russia accept that there are rules in the world."

Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel agreed, explaining that "Without accountability, a conflict cannot be fully resolved. And part of that accountability is also paying damages that have been done."

All this comes as EU leadership is trying to push through a scheme not just to permanently freeze Russian assets held chiefly in Belgium, but to use the funds for Ukraine's long-term defense and reconstruction.

But Russia’s Central Bank has this week filed a lawsuit seeking 18.2 trillion rubles ($229 billion) in damages from Belgium-based Euroclear, which is meant as a loud shot across Brussels' bow.

The EU's Kallas has lately admitted that the issue of using Russian frozen assets had become "increasingly difficult" ahead of a summit of European leaders which is set for Thursday. The EU is seeking to bypass obvious objectors such as Hungary, and is seeking legal loopholes which would allow a plan to pass based on simple majority vote among EU members.

NOW - Secretary General of the Council of Europe announces the establishment of the "International Claims Commission" and says that work is underway for a "special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/XlVYKUPtzb — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 16, 2025

The World Bank has estimated the cost of reconstruction due to the war, only figuring in numbers up to December 2024, at $524 billion.