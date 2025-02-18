European Officials Say 'Nyet' To Nobel For Trump If He Secures Ukraine Peace

At the Munich Security Conference this weekend Polish Foreign Minister and Anne Applebaum's husband - Radosław Sikorski - rejected Trump's peace plan for Ukraine, mocking what he said is an unfair deal, before it has even gotten off the ground.

Sikorski declared during a panel discuss, "I would tell him [Trump] that we Europeans control the Nobel Peace Prize. If you want to earn it, the peace has to be fair."

BREAKING: Polish globalist Sikorski now threatens they will deny Trump the Nobel Peace Prize even if he ends the Ukraine War pic.twitter.com/9b90KRMTNz — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 17, 2025

The top Polish diplomat was commenting on President Trump's last Wednesday 90-minute phone call with Putin, and said: "I think the call was a mistake."

Apparently world leaders are not supposed to conduct diplomacy to stop the killing in Ukraine, which is of course how peace after a three-year long war could be achieved. "I argued against an early summit," Sikorski continued, in an apparent reference to efforts to get Trump and Putin face-to-face in a peace summit. "It vindicates Putin and lowers morale in Ukraine."

"Therefore, the credibility of the United States depends on how this war ends – not just the Trump administration, but the United States."

Sikorski then began talking Western 'grand strategy' (so much for Ukrainians suffering needlessly as the war is furthered?), saying next that "I would tell him that if you allow Putin to vassalise Ukraine, that will send a message to China that you can recover what you regard as a renegade province, and that would have direct consequences for US grand strategy, for the US system of alliances, and possibly for the future of Taiwan."

He then drew laughter and applause by the audience by mentioning the Nobel Peace Prize. "I would tell him that we Europeans control the Nobel Peace Prize [so] if you want to earn it the peace has to be fair," he asserted.

European officials are seething over what they see as Trump bypassing Zelensky in talks. After all, last Wednesday Trump held his Putin call first, after which a shorter call with the Ukrainian leader was held. Zelensky has reiterated that Ukraine won't acknowledge any dealmaking without its direct input and agreement.

As for the Nobel, the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to President Barack Obama which the committee said was for his "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples." He had not actually done anything, but was merely the first Black American president.

Later in his presidency, Obama led the US-NATO intervention in Libya, which was widely understood to be at its heart a regime change operation, leading to the brutal murder of the longtime Libyan leader in a ditch outside of Sirte. Obama had also kick-started the US policy of assisting the Saudis and UAE in a ruthless bombing campaign over Yemen using heavy American weaponry. It led to a half-decade long war in Yemen, targeting the Houthis, a conflict which set up the current Red Sea conflict.

Obama had also at one point ordered the drone assassination of 16-year old US citizen from Colorado, Abdulrahman Al-Awlaki (and without any due process whatsoever) - son of Al Qaeda linked cleric Anwar al Awlaki...

This is how Obama's Press Secretary Robert Gibbs responded to questioning on the murder of the 16 year old US citizen Abdulrahman al-Awlaki in a drone strike ordered by Obama: "I 'd suggest that you should have had a far more responsible father". pic.twitter.com/Hp408VX08P — Louis Allday (@Louis_Allday) June 21, 2018

We don't actually know what concrete 'peace' Obama ever brought to the world, and yet already the Europeans are saying nyet to even the possibility of a Nobel for Trump should he oversee the end a tragic war which has killed hundreds of thousand, and has threatened the security of Europe.