European Parliament Committee Backs Tougher Asylum Return Rules In Right-Wing Migration Win

The European Parliament’s Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs voted on Monday to adopt a harder line on asylum returns.

The committee voted 41 to 32, with one abstention, in favor of implementing a single framework for handling third-country nationals staying illegally in European Union member states.

The majority was formed by the European People’s Party (EPP) together with right-wing groups, including the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), Patriots for Europe (PfE), and the Europe of Sovereign Nations (ESN) group.

Lawmakers from the Socialists and Democrats, Renew Europe, the Greens, and the Left opposed the measure.

The proposed regulation would introduce EU-wide recognition of return decisions, meaning migrants ordered to leave one member state could be deported by another. It would also expand the use of detention while deportations are organized, allowing detention periods of up to 24 months.

Furthermore, the text opens the possibility for deportation centers in third countries under agreements with EU states and introduces stricter entry bans and enforcement measures.

L’UE reprend enfin sa politique migratoire en main.



Le mois dernier, nous votions le durcissement de la politique d’asile de l’Union.

Aujourd’hui, le Parlement européen vient de voter en commission des libertés civiles sa position sur le règlement retour, qui facilitera… pic.twitter.com/UFdoDANTVJ — Marion Maréchal (@MarionMarechal) March 9, 2026

French MEP Marion Maréchal welcomed the vote, saying, “The EU is finally taking back control of its migration policy. Today, the European Parliament has just voted in the Committee on Civil Liberties on its position on the return regulation, which will considerably facilitate the detention and expulsion of illegal immigrants or rejected asylum seekers.”

Maréchal added that the vote showed a new right-wing coalition was decisive in shaping EU migration policy.

“Once again, the right-wing coalition, including our ECR group, is the pivotal force, which also includes the EPP, the Patriots, and the Sovereignists, and has prevailed over the left.”

Europe is waking up: Those who do not have a right to stay will be deported.



Tonight's vote in the European Parliament solidifies a historic deal among right wing groups.



The era of deportations has begun! pic.twitter.com/rLz7RkJnWH — Charlie Weimers MEP 🇸🇪 (@weimers) March 9, 2026

Swedish MEP Charlie Weimers said the vote could lead to stronger enforcement of deportation decisions.

“Soon, more deportations of those who do not belong in Europe will become a reality,” he said.

In an ECR press release following the vote, Weimers cited figures from the European Commission that revealed only 20 percent of failed asylum seekers, “who receive a return decision, are actually returned.”

“For too long, the European debate has focused on ineffective procedures rather than achieving results. A return system that works in practice is essential for maintaining public trust in Europe’s asylum system,” he added.

Taka radość po przegłosowaniu na komisji PE przepisów pozwalających skuteczniej odsyłać nielegalnych imigrantów z UE! 😊



Zaraz potem rozpoczął się jazgot skrajnej lewicy, która nie mogła się z tym pogodzić. Słychać wycie? Znakomicie 😎



"Rozporządzenie ustanawiające wspólny… pic.twitter.com/xEWAwW53J9 — Ewa Zajączkowska-Hernik (@EwaZajaczkowska) March 9, 2026

Polish MEP Ewa Zajączkowska-Hernik also celebrated the result. “Such joy after the European Parliament committee voted in favor of regulations allowing for more effective return of illegal immigrants from the EU,” she said.

“The ‘Regulation establishing a common system for the return of third-country nationals staying illegally in the EU’ is another victory for the right wing in the European Parliament. Citizen safety is paramount,” she added.

The measure will now move toward a vote in the full European Parliament before negotiations can begin with the European Council.

