European Union Continues Sabotaging Trump's Ukraine Peace Efforts

The European Union at this point seems much more open about its willingness to sabotage Trump efforts toward achieving peace in Ukraine.

The EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas has told the Financial Times in a fresh interview this week that the bloc will not recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea under any circumstances. Really, this should be the most obvious and 'easiest' concession to make, but alas Brussels is saying no!

The White House is seeking to pressure the Zelensky government to get to the negotiating table fast, and the quickest and easiest concession would be expected to center on letting go of Crimea, which Moscow declared part of the Russian Federation after a 2014 popular referendum.

"I can’t see that we are accepting these kind of things. But we can’t speak for America, of course, and what they will do," Kallas said. "On the European side, we have said this over and over again... Crimea is Ukraine."

"There are tools in the Americans’ hands that they can use to put the pressure on Russia to really stop this war," Kallas continued. "President Trump has said that he wants the killing to stop. He should put the pressure on the one who is doing the killing."

This has basically been the Ukrainian government's position all along as well. For this reason, she said Brussels and other European capitals are still focused on "working with the Americans and trying to convince them why the outcome of this war is also in their interest, that Russia doesn’t really get everything that it wants." But again, Crimea should be the easiest issue.

On the question of the scenario where Washington successfully resets relations with Moscow and eventually withdraws arms and intelligence support for Kiev, she said:

"It is clear that these types of discussions are going on in certain member states and maybe hopes that we don’t really have to support [Ukraine] any more," said Kallas, the former Estonian prime minister. "But it’s also a false hope, because if you look at Russia, that is investing more than 9 per cent of its GDP on the military, they will want to use it again."

Currently the US is reportedly seeking to convince Kiev and Europe of a de jure recognition of Russia's control over Crimea and de facto recognition of Russian areas of control in eastern Ukraine, based on a 'freeze' of battle lines.

Trump presidential special envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg told Fox News this week that Ukraine is ready to make territorial concessions, but wouldn't consider any ceded territory as a permanent situation.

"Not de jure forever, but de facto, because the Russians actually occupy that and they've agreed to that. They know that if they have a ceasefire in place, which means you sit on the ground that you currently hold, that's what they're willing to go to," Kellog said. "You have your line set, and they're willing to go there," Kellogg emphasized.

But it's clear the Kremlin sees this as an issue of sovereignty and permanence, given President Putin has described the four annexed territories and Crimea as "ours forever".

Zelensky has lately reiterated to reporters on the question of giving up Crimea, "There is nothing to talk about. This violates our Constitution. This is our territory, the territory of the people of Ukraine."

This was after late last month Vice President JD Vance made clear, "We’ve issued a very explicit proposal to both the Russians and the Ukrainians, and it’s time for them to either say yes or for the United States to walk away from this process."

"The only way to really stop the killing is for the armies to both put down their weapons, to freeze this thing and to get on with the business of actually building a better Russia and a better Ukraine," he said in April while traveling overseas to Asia.

It goes without saying that freezing the war now would certainly give Russian forces a huge advantage, given the immense territory in the East they now hold - and this seem precisely what Kiev and Europe are unwilling to accept.