"Everywhere Is Garbage": Chinese Making Documentaries About America's Collapse  

The Chinese are now producing documentaries on the collapse of American cities. What this showcases is the grim aftermath of decades of deindustrialization, disastrous progressive policies, and an opioid crisis—ironically fueled by China.

"Chinese are making documentaries about ultra-extreme poverty and decaying cities since they don't exist in China anymore," X user S.L. Kanthan wrote in a recent post, accompanied by a short clip from the documentary highlighting the implosion of Oakland, California.

Chinese are making documentaries about ultra-extreme poverty and decaying cities, since they don’t exist in #China anymore.



And the prime location for these films? Greatest country on earth, USA 🇺🇸! Welcome to Oakland, California: pic.twitter.com/DlITruvvkr — S.L. Kanthan (@Kanthan2030) July 17, 2024

Since the video was narrated in Chinese, X user TranslateMom translated some of the captions, which said, "Everywhere is garbage ... People don't live in places. There are wanderers everywhere."

Remember late last year when leftist California Gov. Gavin Newsom admitted he cleaned up several city blocks ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to town?

Newsom admits he only cleaned up San Francisco because Xi came to visit. “That’s true. Because it’s true.” pic.twitter.com/vKgz1BQl4A — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 13, 2023

The problem with Oakland is long-term de-industrial trends, compounded with medium-term failed progressive policies that have only led to crime, chaos, homelessness, and rampant decay of households amid the worst drug overdose crisis ever.

In April, the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party uncovered that China is actively subsidizing the sale of fentanyl chemicals to Mexico. Drug cartels in Mexico then cook these chemicals, and the finished product is then flooded into the US via open southern borders. Some have referred to this crisis as the 'Reverse Opium War.'

Here's what X users are saying about the Chinese mocking US cities:

XI went to visit with Newsom.



He is well aware how California is now a socialist paradise and being run into the ground on purpose. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) July 21, 2024

China is responsible for the drug crisis in the USA. At least partially.



They could stop sending the drug overseas, if they decided to.



We are paying our debt for the opium wars a hundred years ago.



Maybe the debt has been already paid?



What do you think? — Truth Warrior (@TruthWarrior5X) July 21, 2024

The good news is that re-shoring efforts are ramping up, which were kicked off by Trump in his first term and continued with Biden in his first term. However, law and order are lacking in many cities because radical leftists in city halls lack the skills to manage effectively, focusing instead on pushing progressive policies that ultimately doom the area.

As November approaches, Americans are seeking a president who prioritizes their interests over those of illegal aliens and Ukraine. They desire law and order, economic stability (not ones that spike inflation through out-of-control fiscal spending), and a return to the America they knew before Biden took office.