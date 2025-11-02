Ex-ISIS Envoy Who Killed Americans In Iraq To Be Hosted At White House This Month

President Donald Trump is set to host Syria's self-appointed interim leader later this month for talks in Washington, marking the first ever visit by a Syrian head of state to the US capitol. Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, who once fought alongside foreign fighters while killing American soldiers in Iraq, will enjoy his red carpet reception in Washington on November 10.

This will also mark the first time a former ISIS member will be hosted in the Oval Office, an absurdity which would have been hard to believe a mere decade ago. But the US-Saudi-Israel axis reached its regime change goal in Damascus, which overthrew the secular Arab nationalist leader Bashar al-Assad, which resulted in the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) taking over.

The attempted rebrand, via AP/CNN

The HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, who was even earlier this year still on the US terrorism list, quickly reverted to his birth name of Ahmed al-Sharaa. The US had promptly removed the $10 million bounty on his head just before President Trump met with him in Riyadh last May.

"President Ahmed al-Sharaa will be at the White House at the start of November," Syria's foreign minister said in speech in Bahrain. "Of course, this is a historic visit. It is the first visit by a Syrian president to the White House in more than 80 years."

"There will be many issues on the table, starting with the lifting of sanctions and opening of a new chapter between the United States and Syria. We want to establish a very strong partnership between the two countries."

One area of proposed cooperation is in fighting terrorism, ironically enough, and the US and Syria under Jolani are expected to sign an agreement joining a US-led international coalition against ISIS during the visit, which is somewhat laughable given ISIS patches have recently been seen among HTS ranks.

A 2024 CNN article admitted the following:

Despite attempts to distance his group from extremist organizations, the United States still designated his new group a terror organization and targeted members of HTS who once fought for Al Qaeda, proving his rebranding attempts a failure.

And NBC too underscored Jolani's ISIS pedigree soon after he ousted Assad in December 2024:

Born in Syria in 1982, he joined other foreign fighters in Iraq after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion, and was detained by the American military, according to The Associated Press. When Syria’s vicious civil war erupted in 2011, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of the Islamic State of Iraq (ISI), sent Jolani to Syria to establish the Al-Nusra Front, a branch of Al Qaeda. Their conflict escalated two years later. Jolani rejected Baghdadi’s calls to dissolve the Nusra Front and merge it with ISI to form ISIS. Instead, he pledged allegiance to Al Qaeda, which later disassociated itself from ISIS. The Nusra Front then became Al Qaeda’s Syria affiliate and later battled ISIS for supremacy in the battle against Assad.

NATO PR flaks are selling us a Hollywood transformation-of-character Scrooge tale about Jolani, the brutal ex-Al Qaeda sectarian who slaughtered minorities by the village-full. Like Scrooge on Xmas day, Jolani had an epiphany, and now he embraces all of your liberal DEI values! pic.twitter.com/X6417Xkj5T — Mark Ames (@MarkAmesExiled) December 4, 2024

His aforementioned ruling Islamist faction HTS has since taking control in Damascus been conducting sectarian attacks on ethno-religious minorities in Syria. Thousands of Alawites, Druze, and Christians have been killed and/or driven from their homes.

All the while, Sharraa has sought to claim before international cameras that he'll ensure equality for non-Muslims as well as women, but the actions of his HTS gangs are the opposite.