EX-MI6 Spy Sounds Alarm: Hundreds Of Islamist Sleeper Agents In UK Poised For New 9/11

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A chilling revelation from a former MI6 operative exposes the ticking time bomb of Islamist sleeper agents embedded across the UK, ready to unleash devastation rivaling 9/11 or 7/7—all fueled by disastrous open borders policies that prioritize radicals over citizens’ safety.

Aimen Dean, who spent eight years infiltrating Al-Qaida for MI5 and MI6, knows the enemy inside out. As a former member of the terror group himself, he formed bonds with operatives and even served as a “kind of spiritual coach” to terrorists in London, gaining insider access to their plots.

His espionage thwarted attacks like a bid to bomb the New York Subway. But Dean pulls no punches on the current danger: there are “hundreds” of sleeper agents lurking in the shadows, primed to strike.

“Unfortunately, I would love to tell you the world is an amazing place, but it’s not,” Dean told The Sun. “The problem is the new world order is now the new world nightmare. We have rogue nations such as Iran aspiring to become nuclear powers. And a threat like Iran needs to be countered because of the fact that they are a nation that has sponsored terrorism.”

Al-Qaida found safe harbor in Iran for 25 years, Dean revealed, allowing the regime to orchestrate attacks that killed British nationals in Saudi Arabia—orders straight from Tehran.

Dean claims this Iranian backing has supercharged the spread of Islamic fundamentalism in the West, eroding trust in institutions while violent extremists wait for their cue.

“It’s not about if another 9/11 or 7/7 attack will happen; it’s about when,”Dean warns.

He slammed Europe’s fixation on Russia as a distraction from the real peril: “The biggest threat to the UK and Europe right now isn’t Russia but the spread of Iranian influence. We’re going to see many more lone-wolves acting for the regime. When it comes to sleeper agents in the UK, it’s impossible to tell how many there are but there are hundreds.”

“Islamic fundamentalism is much more sinister as it undermines from within,” Dean explained, adding “It pushes people to distrust institutions and in some ways is much more dangerous than violent extremism. The violence is just the tip of the iceberg.”

This dire assessment arrives amid Starmer’s latest blunder, where he gleefully welcomed Alaa Abd el-Fattah—a British-Egyptian extremist with a track record of Holocaust denial, praising Osama bin Laden, and calling for the killing of Zionists, police, and even declaring “I hate white people.”

Starmer boasted on X: “I’m delighted that Alaa Abd El-Fattah is back in the UK and has been reunited with his loved ones, who must be feeling profound relief.” He dubbed it a “top priority,” ignoring Abd el-Fattah’s vile posts like “can we get back to killing zionists please?” and urging rioters to “hunt police fools.”

Critics like Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick blasted it as “an absolute disgrace,” demanding citizenship revocation for this “national security risk” who “hates Britain.”

Starmer’s virtue-signaling diplomacy rolls out the red carpet for radicals, while Dean’s intel screams that Iran’s proxies are already here, blending in thanks to porous borders.

Mass importation of unvetted migrants under globalist agendas has turned Britain into a powder keg, where fundamentalists erode society before detonating.

With mass migration flooding in threats under leftist governance, this warning couldn’t come at a worse time, as Keir Starmer’s regime celebrates importing extremists who spew hate and incite violence, leaving Brits vulnerable to the next wave of jihadist horror.

