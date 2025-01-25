Experts Warn Of China's Escalating Cyberattacks On Japan And US Defenses

Authored by Sean Tseng and Jon Sun via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Chinese cyberattacks on Japan’s defense, aerospace, and advanced technology sectors are increasing at an alarming rate, indicating what experts refer to as a broader strategy to undermine the technological and military strengths of democratic nations, particularly the United States.

A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this photo illustration on May 13, 2017. Kacper Pempel/Reuters

The Japanese National Police Agency (NPA) has reported 210 such incursions since 2019, fueling calls for tougher legal frameworks and closer international coordination to protect critical infrastructure.

The NPA identified the hacker group MirrorFace, which shares traits with Advanced Persistent Threat 10, or APT10, a group linked to China’s Ministry of State Security. The agency noted that the timing of the cyberattacks frequently coincided with standard working hours in China and excluded Chinese holidays, leading authorities to believe that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been supporting such attacks.

The NPA has observed that these increasing cyberattacks have been carried out in three phases.

The first phase lasted from December 2019 to July 2023. Government entities, think tanks, and the media were primarily targeted, indicating an attempt to sway policy and public sentiment.

The second phase, from February to October 2023, marked a shift toward semiconductors, manufacturing, and academic institutions, focusing on Japan’s technological hub.

The third phase, starting in June 2024, has seen a resurgence in targeting academia, politicians, and the media, reflecting an ongoing effort to influence public discourse and shape policies.

Japan’s 2024 Defense White Paper found that the Chinese military’s cyber warfare unit had emerged from the former Strategic Support Force, which had around 175,000 personnel, including 30,000 dedicated to cyberattacks.

A high-profile target was the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). Hackers exploited VPN vulnerabilities to break into its Microsoft 365 Cloud service, compromising around 200 employee accounts and exfiltrating over 10,000 files between 2023 and 2024, according to Japanese media.

Among the stolen data were details on JAXA’s Martian Moons Exploration (MMX) mission, part of the agency’s manned lunar program. This raises concerns about China using this information to advance its own Mars endeavors.

With the MMX program set to launch in 2026 and China’s Mars sample return missions slated for around 2028, both nations are racing to achieve historic breakthroughs.

In response to ongoing threats, Japan established a dedicated Cyber Defense Unit in March 2022 to monitor government networks around the clock. In the following year, Japan and the United States agreed to strengthen cybersecurity cooperation at the highest levels.

Su Tzu-yun, director of Taiwan’s Institute for National Defense and Security Research, recently told the Chinese edition of The Epoch Times that such measures would only be effective if they are backed by stronger legal frameworks and closer international coordination.

He said that current laws hinder the prosecution of state-backed hackers and the confirmation of their true identities. Su emphasized that tougher regulations and improved intelligence-sharing among democratic nations are essential to combat digital propaganda, sabotage, and data theft while upholding freedom of speech.

Similar CCP-backed cyberattacks have occurred in the United States in recent years.

In 2024, the Salt Typhoon hacking group, backed by China’s Ministry of State Security, stood out as the most serious threat, among others. It has compromised at least eight major U.S. telecom companies.

The group also hacked the phones of then-presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump and then-vice presidential candidate JD Vance during the election. Vance confirmed the breach on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” though he noted only non-sensitive data was accessed due to his use of encrypted messaging apps.

Last March, the U.S. Department of Justice unsealed the indictment of seven Chinese nationals linked to a group called APT31 for cyber espionage targeting the defense, IT, and energy sectors, aiming to steal data and enable future attacks.

In 2023, Chinese hackers breached networks related to the U.S. military’s operational capabilities, including those in Guam, a strategic location for potential military operations in the Asia–Pacific region.

Meanwhile, Volt Typhoon has been compromising U.S. critical infrastructure, including U.S. water, gas, energy, rail, air, and ports since at least mid-2021, a threat first disclosed by Microsoft in May 2023.

The U.S. response has included sanctions on Chinese entities and a push for more aggressive cyber defense, led by agencies like the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency working alongside private industry.

Cyber analyst Lin Tsung-nan, a professor at National Taiwan University, told The Epoch Times earlier this month that these campaigns are part of the Chinese regime’s “unrestricted warfare,” where intelligence gathering, social media manipulation, and infrastructure sabotage converge.

He noted that cyber theft offers China a low-cost way to acquire advanced technology from Japan and the West and highlighted the extensive pool of state-sponsored hackers the Chinese regime has assembled for that purpose.

As governments and private sectors prepare for increasingly sophisticated hacking techniques—amplified by emerging technologies—the stakes keep rising, Su said.

The ultimate goal, he said, is to safeguard not only state secrets and intellectual property but also to maintain public trust and protect democratic institutions against growing cyber threats.

Xin Ning contributed to this report.