The Falkland Islands: Don't Cry Argentina

Authored by Noel Williams via AmericanThinker.com,

Yesterday, Mr. Noel S. Williams noted the impudent and impertinent behavior of Argentina’s soccer players after their World Cup semi-final match against England (you’re welcome).

The unfurling of the banner that read “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” may have flown under the radar for many, but it was actually a rather sizable geopolitical offense.

The Falkland Islands Government has now issued a statement condemning the Argentinian team’s hubris.

Here is part of it:

That said, it is hardly news to anyone that the people of the Islands were victims of an aggressive invasion in 1982, which left many traumatised [sic]. The banner displayed by Argentina last night, therefore, was particularly insensitive for many people in the Falklands. ... We welcome the UK Government’s supportive statement this morning.

The statement also calls upon FIFA to sanction their atrocious behavior in keeping with their categorical rules to eliminate politics from sports.

Now we will see if FIFA has really purged their inherently corrupt tendencies.

As for sport, frankly Argentina probably deserved to win the match because England essentially chose to lose (after taking the lead).

Nevertheless, their brutish behavior (fouls, simulations, swarming, and the “dark arts” in which they specialize) are not a good advertisement for the game.

Good sportsmanship and soccer don’t dovetail, but Argentina’s tactics scrape the bottom of the barrel.

Argentina does have a much-loved player named Lionel Messi, and a considerable fan base, but their soccer shenanigans are messy.

I hope FIFA president Gianni Infantino is not coyed by their fervor.

Since Argentina is now in the World Cup Final, he has the perfect opportunity to highlight the importance of FIFA’s rules about politics and sportsmanship by imposing punishment in a high-profile moment.

He said he wants the tournament to unite the world — prove it by sanctioning Argentina for the pariah they are.

Views expressed in this article are opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of ZeroHedge.

Side-note, England play Argentina at Rugby later today and tensions are already rising...